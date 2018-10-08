Good books, generous friends and great community found at annual library book sale

Jessica Eddy | For Abington Journal Clarks summit resident John Baglino searches for his next read among the non-fiction section of the annual Friends of the Abington Community Library fall book sale on Oct. 6. - Jessica Eddy | For Abington Journal Kim Gabaldoni, a volunteer for the Abington Community Library, holds baby Grant Campbell during the annual Friends of the Abington Community Library fall book sale. - Jessica Eddy | For Abington Journal While tidying books at the fall book sale, Leah Rudolph, former director of the Abington Community Library, stands smiling with Gus Vlassis, a Dalton resident and trustee of the Dalton Community Library Board. - Jessica Eddy | For Abington Journal Penn State Wilkes-Barre student Sarah McHale browses in the fiction section of the annual Friends of the Abington Community Library fall book sale. - - Jessica Eddy | For Abington Journal Christopher Kelly, of Scott Township, takes a moment to read ‘Thomas the Train’ to his son Miles, 2, while his older son, Chase, 5, enjoys selections of his own at the annual Friends of the Abington Community Library fall book sale. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Area residents of all ages came in droves to the Friends of the Abington Community Library’s annual fall book sale Oct. 6. By estimation, those in attendance numbered over 300 throughout the day, with people lining up outside the doors of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church by 8:15 in the morning. Over 10,000 books, DVDs, audio books and CDs were available for purchase.

Every six months, the Friends begin collecting books for the sale held both in the spring and in the fall. The books are sorted by genre by volunteers like Jim Kalp, of Clarks Summit. Kalp is in his 14th year of volunteering for this event, which has been held for 20 years now, and has seen more than 150,000 books pass through his hands as he prepares them for the sale.

A group of volunteers from a community rehabilitation center in Scranton assists with transport and set up for the sale. The volunteers gain needed community service hours and are also allowed to have a book of their own.

Throughout the year, the books are stored in the annex of the Abington Heights High School football stadium in banana boxes donated by local grocery stores like Gerrity’s and Weis Market. This year, they had over 470 boxes full of books. A small percentage of the books are library discards, but most of them are donated by caring members of the community. The tables used for the sale are from Boulevard Rental in South Abington Township.

Friends of the Abington Community Library members attended an exclusive preview sale from 5 to 8 p.m. the evening before the event was open to the general public.

Proceeds from the sale are used to supplement needs and projects outside of the library’s budget. Some of the projects that have been made possible over the years through the annual book sale are the partial repaving of the library parking lot, summer programs, the purchasing of new computers, talking books, large print books, and many of the special activity centers in the children’s and young adult libraries.

Between the two sales, the Friends profit anywhere from $12,000 to $14,000 annually.

When the Friends of the Abington Community Library are deciding what projects to fund, they always consider how the project will impact the community and how many types of people it will benefit.

A passion for literature and community involvement was evident in those who make this event possible.

You can be a good Friend, too! Y To become a member of the Friends of the Abington Library, visit the Abington Community Library circulation desk and pick up a membership form. The form and membership fee can either be submitted at the library or mailed to Friends of the ACL, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To volunteer for future book sales, call 570-587-3440.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

