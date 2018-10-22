Thanksliving 2018 set for Nov. 3, 4 at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

Turkeys will be celebrated at Thanksliving 2018 set for Nov. 3, 4 and Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton. -

DALTON — In a seasonal turn of events, turkeys are celebrated at a special event held every year at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. Reserve your advanced tickets today for Thanksliving 2018: A Celebration for Turkeys set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.

The main event, which sells out every year, is a special parade for the turkeys at the sanctuary where they make their way from the barn to a turkey-friendly Thanksgiving feast complete with decorations, spinach salad, fruit and seeds, cranberries and raw pumpkin pie. The day also includes live music, a raffle and silent auction.

This is a special year for Indraloka as it is the first Thanksliving since moving to its new location in Dalton. With that comes an impressive assortment of special events.

Special events include an exclusive preview of plans for the new property and the opportunity to be a part of the naming of the new facilities with a budget-friendly range of donation opportunities.

The following day, attendees will also have special access to visit the old property in Mehoopany to see all the animals before they move to the new location. This is one of the last opportunities to visit where the journey began.

Indraloka partners with celebrity co-hosts every year. This year they are Olympian Malachi Davis, news anchor, fitness enthusiast, and television host Paola Giangiacomo, WBRE Eyewitness News anchor Mark Hiller and Eric Lindstrom, author of “The Skeptical Vegan” and “The Smart Parents Guide to Raising Vegan Kids.”

Tickets for this event are $74.99 each (with children under 5 admitted free) and may be purchased at https://indraloka.z2systems.com/np/clients/indraloka/eventRegistration.jsp?event=13&.

Price includes all the special events of the weekend as well as a seasonal, plant-based, catered meal by Parlor City Vegan and coffee provided by Brewing Good Coffee Company.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Contact angelina@indraloka.org.

Sponsors for the 2018 Thanksliving celebration are Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center, Toyota of Scranton, VegFund, Parlor City Vegan, Brewing Good Coffee Company, Endless Mountains Events, Reeves Rent-A-John, Twigs Cafe, A Well-Fed World, Everything Natural, Snow Deals Now, LaBoom by Crystal, Mountain Rose Herbs, Scranton Animal Hospital, Plant Based Grappler, and Mulberry Chiropractic.

By Jessica Eddy For Abington Journal

