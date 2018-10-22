Former Clarks Green resident interested in purchasing old Hawk Oil property

CLARKS GREEN — At the Oct. 17 borough council meeting, former borough resident Sal Armetta, who currently lives in New Milford, expressed interest in purchasing the old Hawk Oil property on the corner of North Abington Road and Grove Street.

Armetta said he wants to put a take-out pizza place there and asked if the gas tanks have been removed. Councilman Dave Rinaldi replied they have been removed but the soil is contaminated. Armetta mentioned that, according to a 400-page report by the state, the property may be utilized for non-residential uses only excluding schools, nursing homes, or recreational areas. He also said he heard that food is also restricted in the area and asked if a Clarks Green ordinance restricts food.

Attorney Al Weinschenk replied, “There are some covenants that have been filled in the recorder of deeds office that restrict the use, but it doesn’t say anything about a restaurant.”

Weinschenk also told Armetta the property can be used as long as he doesn’t disturb the subsurface, as long as the top is paved so the water doesn’t seep through and contaminate the property.

Armetta then asked about curbing.

Weinschenk replied, “The problem with developing that property is you need a highway occupancy permit. There may be one existing but whether or not PennDOT will still allow that total open driveway as opposed to limited access.”

Weinschenk suggested to Armetta to engage with an attorney to talk about zoning ordinances and see if there are any variances needed. Councilman Keith Williams added that Armetta can look at the zoning information on Clarks Green’s website.

In other news …

• Councilman Keith Williams announced the Department of Public Works (DPW) is ready to perform the concrete assembly on the park bench, which will be dedicated to the late Mayor Bill Thorburn during a tree lighting ceremony Nov. 18.

“We have a general idea of how we are going to do it,” said Councilman Bill Toms, who is coordinating the project. “The bench is in here (Clarks Green Municipal Building). I would say the (DPW) can put it together in an hour. It’s just a matter of getting the concrete slab out there and getting some kind of anchor into the concrete so that when we put the bench on it, it’s fastened.”

Toms said the park bench should be finished by Oct. 25.

• In her refuse and recycling report, Councilwoman MJ Igoe talked about the leaf bag distribution to residents on Oct. 13.

“I appreciate everybody’s help,” she said. “I know the residents are already using them because I see them out. So, I would say it was a successful event.”

• In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Councilman Dave Rinaldi mentioned that ARWA approved a draft budget and “Stormwater Santa” (price reductions on stormwater) will be next year. He said Clarks Green will receive a reduction of $482 for the year; South Abington Twp, $8,019; Clarks Summit, $2,519.

Also, Rinaldi said ARWA will recommend Eric Allegrucci for the recently vacated position on the board.

