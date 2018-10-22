Keystone College celebrates 150th anniversary during Homecoming

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Keystone College students attend the time capsule burial ceremony. From left, are junior Janel Strother, of New York City; junior Maria Durante; of Easton; freshman Rafael Lopez, of Scranton; and sophomore Brian Platt, of Scranton, sophomore. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Alyssa Walker, a community member of Keystone College, greets homecomers with song with the Keystone College Jazz Ensemble while rehearsing for an upcoming fall concert. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Michael Swanson, center, a glassblowing instructor, turns a blowpipe while junior Liam Heafield, right, blows air into it and alumnus Brian Toda, left, looks on. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Reese Davis, right, from the Class of ‘68, with his wife Vita. Reese attended Keystone College when it was a junior college. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Warren Sisti, of Keystone College dining services, makes cotton candy for the homecoming. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Lyndsey Mroz, center, a sophomore, with her parents Jennifer and TJ Mroz, of Susquehanna. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Patricia Sanchez, a sophomore and vice president of 21 Plus Students Club, with her children Eros, left, and Viridis. Their float won $100 for Best in Show. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Members of the Keystone College Homecoming Court are, from left:], college president Traci Brundage, second royalty runners up Sarah Derr and Nichole Giani, homecoming king and queen Jake Hogan and Pascale Louissaint, and first royalty runners up Mark Durdach and Janel Strother. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Keystone College Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Mishko, center, with his daughter Gillian and son Dennis, Jr. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Lyndsey Mroz, center, a sophomore, with her parents Jennifer and TJ Mroz, of Susquehanna. - -

LA PLUME — Keystone College welcomed visiting alumni and current students with many family activities for its annual Homecoming weekend Oct. 12-14.

The homecoming kicked off Friday with a time capsule burial ceremony to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary. People gathered around The Green where Rick Krebs, trustee and co-chair of the 150th Anniversary Commitee, mentioned the time capsule will have a snapshot of the college during this sesquicentennial year.

“It will tell those in the future about the things we held to be important,” Krebs said. “It will give clues to those yet unborn people in the year 2068 about our culture. The time capsule will also tell something of our values and our interests.”

Krebs turned the program over to Lucas Taylor, director of student activities, who spoke about the items placed inside the capsule. They include 150th anniversary memorabilia, touchscreen gloves, a pop socket, a 2018-19 course academic catalog, a rally towel, and the spring 2018 Keystonian, the college’s magazine.

“We have collected items over the past few months to give a snapshot of what we have to offer here at Keystone and what would be exciting for the people in 50 years to look at and look over,” Taylor said. “We also have a $2 bill because, why not?”

The time capsule will be buried in the cornerstone of the future Keystone Commons Building, which will be built soon. It will be unearthed and opened during the college’s 200th anniversary in 2068.

Homecoming events continued Saturday morning when the Keystone College Jazz Ensemble greeted homecomers and their friends and family members with music as it performed on the porch of Sabiston Hall. The musicians were rehearsing for their upcoming fall concert called “The Power of Our Voice: A Concert for the Fall,” which they will perform at the Theatre in Brooks on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Glassblowing instructor Michael Swanson demonstrated his expertise with alumni Brian Toda and junior Liam Heafield.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve done,” said Swanson. “The students are amazing, which makes it worthwhile.”

Glassblown objects such as vases, mugs, pitchers, and bowls were available for purchase.

Festivities continued with a parade, which began at the Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center and ended in the middle of College Avenue. The 21 Plus Students Club drove a 1934 pickup truck with advisor Maria Fanning riding in the back dressed as a scarecrow. It won $100 for Best in Show, which will benefit all of the college’s clubs, including Bible Study Club, Tops Club and Service Club.

“I was really surprised and very thankful that we won,” said Fanning. “We’ll use the $100 to do something special in this community.”

Patricia Sanchez, vice-president of the club, was also in the truck while her children Eros and Viridis handed out candy to the spectators.

Watching the parade was Reese Davis, Class of 1968 and his wife Vita. Reese grew up in Chinchilla and went to Abington Heights High School, then attended Keystone College under a GI bill of Vietnam War before attending Penn State Capital College in Middletown. He was in the US Navy where his wife was a hospital medic. He remembers when Keystone College was a smaller junior college with less buildings.

“This has been a wonderful experience,” Reese said about the homecoming. “I’m surprised how the campus is growing. It looks completely different than when I was here.”

Younger students also visited the college for homecoming. Abreham Kittel, of Blakely, who graduated this year with a major in political science, is currently a campaign coordinator in District 112.

“This is my first time here since I graduated,” he said. “I’m visiting my old teammates (soccer). It’s fun and an experience.”

Scranton resident Melissa Kirschman, Class of 2018, who majored in organizational leadership, is currently working at Keystone College as an admissions counselor.

“It’s really nice that all the families and alums, along with the current students, get to celebrate the 150th anniversary,” she said.

Jacob Parsons came from Atlanta, GA for the homecoming activities. He majored in social science when he attended Keystone and is currently furthering his education by attending graduate school at Georgia State University, where he majors in political science.

“I love coming back connecting with friends I made here,” he said. “I like visiting faculty and staff.”

During the afternoon, the Theatre in Brooks held the 2018 Keystone College Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony. This year’s inductee was Jamie Shevchik, Class of 2007, who has been Keystone’s head baseball coach for 17 years. He led the team to two appearances in the NCAA Division III Collegiate World Series, including a runner-up finish in 2016. He has been named the CSAC (Colonial States Athletic Conference) Coach of the year for multiple times.

Keystone’s director of athletics Matt Grimaldi announced in the ceremony’s introduction that Shevchik will join seven other inductees who have made an impact on Keystone College’s athletics for the past 150 years. They are baseball legend Christy Mathewson (inducted in 2005), Bill Seamans (inducted in 2005), Robert Kagler (inducted in 2008), Dr. Michael Mould (inducted in 2007), Margaret Philbin (inducted in 2006), Larry Fornicola (inducted in 2006), Dennis Mishko (inducted in 2008).

“I thought nothing better to celebrate the men and women were honoring today,” said Grimaldi. “This goes back to the 1890s to present day. We are inducting present coach Jamie Shevchik, which is a great honor for me.”

Jeff Frost, whom Shevchik coached, shared his experiences of refreshing coaching methods when he was a student with a dream of playing major division baseball.

“He (Shevchik) didn’t promise me playing time,” said Frost. “He didn’t promise me an opportunity to be team captain, but he did make me one promise. His promise to me was that we’re going to work. Every day, every night, on and off the field, there was work to be done.”

Frost also acknowledged ‘Shev’ for his accomplishments such as 574 wins for Keystone College, averaging over 30 wins per year. He also spoke of his legacy of not only being a coach but also a father, son, husband, friend, and mentor.

“I’m thankful to have the opportunity to come here, get an amazing baseball knowledge from the best baseball coach in the country.”

Shevchik then went on stage and thanked Frost for his introductory speech.

“This is an amazing honor,” Shevchik said. “I’m humbled to be included in this group of Keystone College ‘Giants.’ Keystone College has been home to me for over 23 years as both a player, a coach and a student.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

