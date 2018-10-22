Countryside Community Church Trunk or Treat provides fun for many

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Maloney family of Mill City enjoys a hayride. From left, are Montana, 5, as Elsa; Brooke holding Hunter, 2, as Mickey Mouse; and their mother Cheryl. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Church member Karen Rickaby, of Falls, inside a coffin provided by Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, surprises 1-year-old Avery Wells, of Ransom Twp., dressed as Emma Wiggle. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Cliff Wade, of Hawley, and his 2-year-old son Jett dress as Yukon Cornelius and Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Church member Ken Molitoris, of Clarks Summit, with his family of skeletons by the campfire. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Church member Wendy Molitoris, of Clarks Summit, dressed as Elsa, designed her trunk with ‘Frozen’ decorations. Here, she is pictured with two brothers and sisters. From leftare Ellie, 7; Ettron, 9; Emma, 5; and Eli, 3, Christianson, of Dunmore. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bigfoot (church member Caleb Molitoris, of Clarks Summit) lurks behind the Black Panther (Michael Finkler, 7, of Dalton). - -

NEWTON TWP. — On a chilly Oct. 19 evening, trick-or-treaters came to Countryside Community Church for the annual Trunk or Treat. They got to see many decorated vehicles as church members gave them candy. While they were getting treats, they received a few tricks, as well.

One-year-old Avery Wells, of Ransom Twp., dressed as Emma Wiggle from TV’s “The Wiggles,” was one of the many trick-or-treaters to see church member Karen Rickaby, of Falls, pretend to be a corpse while lying inside a coffin. The coffin, as well as the hearse behind it, were provided by the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, where Rickaby is an employee.

“It’s the easiest costume and it’s comfortable and warm,” Rickaby said about being in the coffin.

This was Avery’s first time trick-or-treating.

“It’s fun,” said her mother Jennifer Sutton. “And the werewolf was scary,” she added, referring to a Bigfoot monster hiding under a car.

While kids reached for candy, church member Caleb Molitoris, disguised as Bigfoot, tried to scare them by grabbing their hands. Seven-year-old Michael Finkler, of Dalton, dressed as the Black Panther, got to meet Bigfoot as he eventually got out from under the car.

“I love it,” Finkler said about the trunk or treat. “It would be more cool if there were more trunk or treats.”

Caleb’s parents Ken and Wendy Molitoris also got into the fun. Ken decorated a family of skeletons roasting marshmallows by the campfire while Wendy, dressed as Elsa, decorated her car with a Disney’s “Frozen” theme and showed the movie on a TV screen.

Cliff Wade, of Hawley, and his 2-year-old son Jett were characters from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Cliff with his red beard went as the prospector Yukon Cornelius while Jett wore the Bumble Abominable Snow Monster costume.

“It’s a blast,” Cliff said about the trunk or treat. “It’s safe and everyone’s friendly. This is our first one (trunk or treat) and we’ll do it again.”

The kids also enjoyed hayrides down the church’s property and back. They got to warm up from the outside cold to inside the warm church cafeteria for snacks and games, then made Halloween ornaments crafts called Boolievers which each provides a message praising Jesus.

Countryside Community Church event provides fun for many

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

