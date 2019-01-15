WAVERLY — Lifelong borough resident Joseph Janichko, a Dalton Fire Company member for over 50 years, has always been into antique service vehicles. Inside his house, he has shelves full of Hess trucks, John Deere tractors, and a Heinz pickle truck. Inside the barn of his 34-acre property, the 93-year-old and his wife Cathy keep a rare collection of real antique fire trucks once used by local fire departments.

The Janichkos own a 1927 Buffalo fire truck, the Dalton Fire Company’s first-ever truck to use water to extinguish fires. Joseph explained its predecessor put out fires by shooting chemicals into them. He also has an old photo of the chemical truck. He said the Dalton Fire Co. later replaced the Buffalo fire truck with a Ward LaFrance.

“They (Dalton Fire Co.) got another truck, a new truck,” said Joseph. “So then, they didn’t need that one anymore.”

Joseph mentioned the Buffalo fire truck was sold to the currently defunct Clarks Green Fire Company, which he, his wife, and a friend formed and organized before it became the Chinchilla Hose Company. In 1957, Cathy purchased the Buffalo from friend and Factoryville Fire Co. firefighter Bob Mack. Inside the same barn, there is an antique fire truck that Joseph purchased from the Hawley Fire Department.

Aside from the house in which the Janichkos currently reside, Joseph also owns the house where he was born and raised. There, he keeps a 1917 GMC ambulance vehicle used in World War I to not only carry injured soldiers but as an officers’ car for the US military. He purchased it in 1960 from the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and said there are only four of them left in the United States. He knows this because he is a member of the Antique Car Club in Scranton, which he formed with his friends.

“Bill Smith, who used to live down the road, him and I and another guy, we organized the antique car club,” he said. “That was quite a few years ago. Anyway, I own it (1917 ambulance), there’s one down south that owns it, and another one in New York State (who) own exactly what I have.”

Joseph still owns the trailer which he used to haul the 1917 ambulance home. He made a new shaft exactly like the old shaft in the ambulance’s timing gear and needs to install a magneto in order to get the vehicle running again.

World War I helmets came with ambulances; therefore, Joseph bought a military suit at an antique show in South Carolina. He also owns a couple of trench shovels and a bugle that were all used during the Great War.

Joseph also owns a 1953 Ward LaFrance fire truck given to him by his late friend Jimmy Jackson, who acquired it from the Clarks Summit Fire Company. He keeps it in the rear of his property.

“I never had a big garage to put it in so it started to deteriorate,” he said. “But I took the bell off.”

“They (Clarks Summit Fire Co.) used that bell every year when they have the convention (of the Northeast Fireman’s Federation), a memorial service at the church,” Cathy added. “They read all the names of the (deceased) members of different fire companies, and they ring the bell.”

The Janichkos keep the bell in the same room as a collection of Hess trucks and John Deere tractors mounted on shelves. They also keep items that Joseph made with his own hands, including a plane made of Busch beer cans, a wooden artwork depicting firefighters who risked their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and a replica of the former Waverly High School, from where he graduated in 1944, that he made from a single, solid piece of wood.

Joseph is also an experienced mechanic. In fact, a master mechanic was one of the many titles he held as a member of the Dalton Fire Company where he fixed fire trucks. He was a truck foreman, membership secretary, lieutenant, and a vice president for the fire company. He and Cathy have been judges for the Northeast Fireman’s Federation for the past 35 years and used to judge a large number of parades. The number of fire companies that want to be judged, however, has decreased to five.

“A lot of (fire) companies don’t want judging anymore,” he said. “They just go into the parades but they don’t want us to judge. Those that we judge get trophies.”

Joseph and Cathy participate in the Dalton Fire Co. Ladies’ Auxiliary, in which Cathy, at 92, is the oldest member. They both sell 50/50 raffle tickets for the Dalton Fire Company Carnival and the Dalton Fire Company Craft Show. They used to volunteer at Allied Services where they assisted a hair stylist in the beauty shop of the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine. Joseph also planted flowers around the building outside Allied Services and also around a stone outside the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton.

Currently, the Janichkos continue to volunteer by folding envelopes and writing addresses to mail newsletters for the Waverly Community House. They always did and still do enjoy volunteer work.

“Any of these places, I never charge,” said Joseph. “Everything was volunteer.”

“We don’t think about being paid,” Cathy added. “We like doing that volunteer (work) and the fellowship.”

A World War I trench shovel made in 1917, a bell from a 1953 Ward LaFrance fire truck from the Clarks Summit Fire Company, and a World War I bugle made in 1917. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190105_145210.jpg A World War I trench shovel made in 1917, a bell from a 1953 Ward LaFrance fire truck from the Clarks Summit Fire Company, and a World War I bugle made in 1917. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Joseph Janichko, of Waverly, with his 1927 Buffalo fire truck that once belonged to the Dalton Fire Company. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190105_150004.jpg Joseph Janichko, of Waverly, with his 1927 Buffalo fire truck that once belonged to the Dalton Fire Company. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A collection of Hess trucks owned by Joseph and Cathy Janichko. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Janichko3.jpg A collection of Hess trucks owned by Joseph and Cathy Janichko. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A collection of John Deere tractors on shelves inside the home of Joseph and Cathy Janichko. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Janichko5.jpg A collection of John Deere tractors on shelves inside the home of Joseph and Cathy Janichko. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A plane made of Busch beer cans by Joseph Janichko. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Janichko6.jpg A plane made of Busch beer cans by Joseph Janichko. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A wooden artwork by Joseph Janichko, honoring the firefighters who risked their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Janichko7.jpg A wooden artwork by Joseph Janichko, honoring the firefighters who risked their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal