CLARKS SUMMIT — Kids ages 4 to 15 put on their helmets at the Cedar BMX Open House May 16 and got the chance to ride either their own bikes or borrow a loaner bike and ride on the track. The event was a kickoff to the upcoming BMX Racing League, which introduces families to the sport. Kids who enjoyed the open house and want to keep riding have the chance to spend five weeks learning at their own pace with other beginners.

Candy Rosencrance, director of Cedar BMX, welcomed the young bikers before they tried the track and assured the kids the more experienced riders were there to help the beginners.

“They (experienced riders) jump in and help each other,” she said. “We’re actually just like a big family here. It’s a family thing because you don’t come and drop your kids off here and go grocery shopping. Parents stay here. It’s a great time on a Saturday night.”

Rosencrance explained Cedar BMX also has a concession stand and sometimes kids get to watch outdoor movies.

“We have a lot of fun other than just riding your bikes,” she said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for your kids to come and make new friends. It’s also a great opportunity for your kids to grow as an individual because BMX is a sport where the kids need to work for themselves.”

Steve Serge, coach of Cedar BMX, explained to the young riders the BMX Racing League will be personalized and one-on one, adding there will be five-week sessions from May 30 to June 26. He also announced there will be a race, a pizza party and awards held during Week 5 and encouraged the kids to give racing a try.

“It’s energetic,” he said. “There’s an adrenaline rush to it. It’s really a lot of fun. I encourage anyone who’s here tonight to seriously consider giving the racing league a try. If you didn’t want to commit to the five weeks and wanted to come back up and try a regular race night, that’s fine too. Of course, that doesn’t lead to the instruction and guidance that the league will.”

Serge emphasized the important thing is the kids have fun and learn skills for life.

“Even if your kids jump into racing and then decide they just want to move on to something else,” he said, “the skills that they learned are just life. They are great skills to learn at an early age.”

Parents watched their kids attempt riding bikes on the tracks. Riding his bike with his membership number 464 on it, 4-year-old Garrett Strong, of Clarks Summit, tried the tracks for the first time with his older brother Patrick. In the last couple of years, their father John, who used to ride BMX when he was a teen, would bring his two sons to let them watch the bikers ride the tracks. This year, the boys are giving it a try for themselves.

“I like it every much,” said Patrick.

Wearing a helmet with spikes, 7-year-old Gannon Wilson, of Scranton, showed up to ride on the track for his first time.

“It sounded fun because of the ramps,” he said.

Eight-year-old Gabby Spillar, of Dunmore, also enjoyed riding the track.

“I like going on the tracks,” she said. “It’s fun.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal