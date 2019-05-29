NEWTON TWP. — After surveying damage caused by Tuesday night’s weather, meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90 miles per hour winds hit this part of Lackawanna County.

A sign that once stood at the Newton-Ransom Recreation Center lies on the ground after an EF-1 tornado hit Newton Township late Tuesday night.

Debris sits on the grounds at Red Barn Village in Newton Township after an EF-1 tornado.

A broken toy train display sits destroyed at Red Barn Village in Newton Township after an EF-1 tornado.

Broken glass sits atop a wall that was blown off at the Red Barn Village in Newton Township after an EF-1 tornado hit late Tuesday night.

A roof that was ripped away sits in front of Red Barn Village in Newton Township after an EF-1 tornado.

