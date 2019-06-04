Family and friends turn out in big way for Matthew’s 5K Run/Fun Walk

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Employees of NET Credit Union, platinum sponsor, register runners and walkers. From left, first row, are Jean Seifert and Molly Jones. Second row, Mari Jones and Nora Hinkley. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Matthew McDonnell and his mother Linda with representatives of Toyota of Scranton, gold sponsor of the event. From left, are Christine Shean, of Toyota of Scranton; Linda McDonnell, Matthew McDonnell, and Mary Jo Preno, of Toyota of Scranton. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Champ, mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/RailRiders, poses with children. From left, are Julia Howard, 8; Ariana Howard, 2; Ava Howard, 6; Brady Willis, 7; Tessa Willis, 5; and Jack Stopper, 8, all of Clarks Summit. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Chelsey Hensil, of Newfoundland, becomes the first overall female to cross the finish line. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Eamon Donachie, 9, of Collegeville, with his mother Miriam. Eamon won first place in his age group 0-12 while Miriam came in fifth overall and 1st female in age group 40-49. - - Submitted photo Members of the non-profit organization Girls on the Run sells bracelets to raise money for Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles. From left, are Riley McColligan, Maddy Davison, Molly Keeler, Kaitlyn Seigler, Kanance O’Donnell, and Ireland O’Donnell. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Matthew McDonnell, left and his mother Linda present Abby Schneider, center,10, winner of the T-shirt decorating contest, with a frame of her design that represents Matthew’s 5K Run/Fun Walk. - -

SCRANTON — A beautiful day Saturday turned out big for Matthew’s 5K Run/Walk at Nay Aug Park. Friends and family members of the McDonnell family unite to help 9-year-old Matthew McDonnell, who has battled a rare form of Wilm’s Tumor four times, put a stop to pediatric cancer. Many local companies sponsored this event and Christine Shean and Mary Jo Preno, representatives of gold sponsor Toyota of Scranton, were there to support Matthew’s cause.

“He’s (Matthew) a special young man,” said Shean. “He’s an inspiration to us young and old.”

NET Credit Union, platinum sponsor of the event, was in charge of registering runners and walkers in front of Nay Aug’s pavilion. CEO of NET Credit Union Clarence Baltrusaitis praised the employees for volunteering their time.

“They did a wonderful job,” Baltrusaitis said.

Also near the pavilion, devotionals called “Jesus Calling” were given out, courtesy of Matthew, and fellowship between friends, families and others took place. Kids enjoyed face painting as well as buying bracelets made and sold by Girls on the Run (GOTR), a non-profit organization of girls from grades three through eight.

“They (GOTR) design a community-inspired project and implement it,” said Gretchen Henderson, Lackawanna coordinator and coach of GOTR. “They have to train for a 5K. The season ends with a 5K celebration. The girls compete a 5K, which is long-term but they do it on their own terms.”

For their project this season, the girls collected materials for care packages to give to patients battling cancer. Proceeds from purchased bracelets will be donated to Matthew’s fundraiser called Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles.

The participants in the run raced two loops around the park. Chelsey Hensil, of Newfoundland, won first place in the overall female category. She ran with her younger daughter Elle while her husband Luke pushed their 7-month-old baby Laird participating in the fun walk with their 12-year-old daughter Taryn. Although the Hensils don’t know the McDonnell family, Luke read about Matthew’s 5K Run/Fun Walk and believed it was a good cause.

“It’s a good race,” he said. “They (McDonnells) did a nice job putting everything together.”

“It’s for a good cause and a beautiful day to run,” added Chelsey.

The Donachie family, of Collegeville, also ran in the 5K. Nine-year-old Eamon won first place in his age group of 0-12, beating his brothers Luke and Timmy.

“It was tough but I pushed myself,” eamon said. “I had a lot of fun with Matthew before the race.”

Mother Miriam Donachie came in fifth overall and was the first female finisher in her age group of 40-49. The Donachies have known the McDonnell family since Tim Donachie’s (Miriam’s husband) cousin has been friends with Matthew’s mother Linda for 30 years.

Linda spoke a few words, encouraging Matthew’s cause to end pediatric cancer.

“More and more families are on this fundraising journey,” she said. “At Matthew’s school district alone, we are aware of at least several children who either have battled or who are currently battling. And that number, unfortunately, continues to rise. That is why we are on a mission to do our part to end it.”

Linda and Matthew presented to Abby Schneider, the winner of the T-shirt decorating contest, a gift card and a frame of her design. She drew a boy running through a finish line which reads “Kids beating cancer.” The “a” in the word “beating” is replaced by a cancer-related ribbon. Since Matthew survived cancer four times, Abby decided to use the number 4 in Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles. Her design was chosen by the McDonnell family to be the best that represents Matthew’s cause.

“I feel really good,” Abby said about winning the design contest.

Although Abby, 10, used to go to the same preschool Happiness Hive, as Matthew, she was a year older and wasn’t in the same class so the two never met before the contest. They are friends now.

“It was nice meeting Matthew,” she said.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

