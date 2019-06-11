🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Keystone Iron Works celebrated the 10th year of its annual iron pour during the Arts on Fire weekend. On Friday, members joined together for a party and a group picture.

Keystone Iron Works has come a long way in a decade.

“There are a lot of alumni who left and came back,” said co-founder Nikki Moser. “There are members who were high school students at first. There are also artists for 10 years.”

Keystone Iron Works continued the tradition of the iron pour demonstration at the Scranton Iron Furnaces Saturday. They start with making clay sculptures and a sand mold, then use a Cupolette iron furnace to melt iron to pour into the sculptures. On Monday, they took a grinder to remove any imperfections so the clay sculptures will be complete.

Attendees of the event create their own design for iron tile molds to take home with them. They take a photo of their designs with their phones so they can identify the tile block when they pick it up.

The iron pour became a learning experience for new members of Keystone Iron works, including Abington Heights High School alumni and Marywood University students Gemma Sturdevant, of Clarks Summit, and Manon Riley, of Scranton.

“We get to work with professional artists,” said Sturdevant, who has an artistic background. “We are also mentors to the high school students. I learned that it’s a team-building process. The most I’ve learned is how to be a team player and follow people’s lead.”

Riley has worn many hats while participating in the iron pour, becoming the live end of the shank and also on a hand ladle, in which she poured molten iron into tiles.

“I learned that creating a piece out of iron is more than just the finished piece,” she said. “Definitely, I learned a newfound respect for iron workers because this is not an easy process, and it takes focus to do this so it’s very admirable to watch these people do what they do.”

Riley has also helped transfer the completed iron tiles into the cooling station.

Meaghan Gavin, a graduate of The Univeristy of Scranton, has been a member of Keystone Iron Works for six years, starting when she was a junior at Scranton High School, and has learned how to pour iron, as well as everything else except running the furnace.

“I learned how to work together, especially with people that I never met before,” she said. “I learned how to make art that I can share with other people.”

Johnny Bibalo, preservation specialist at Steamtown National Historic Site, did a demonstration of his own of a railroad maintenance on steam locomotion. He showed that a train’s wheel has a steel tire in the outer portion.

“In order to change the tire, you need a ring of fire hot enough to expand it to take off the rim,” he said. “It’s a steel tire on an iron cast.”

Bibalo has been performing this demonstration since the festival’s second year (2011) and has worked for the Steamtown National Historic Site for 25 years.

The festival also featured vendors around the Scranton Iron Furnaces. Paul Janusz and his wife Mary Millham sell items they made from the blacksmith shop called Gravity Line Forge, in Lake Ariel. Paul made iron key holders, wall hooks and dinner bells out of iron.

“We take mild steel and heat it in a forge,” he said. “We use hammers on an anvil (to shape them).”

Mary makes items out of copper such as bangles, copper-enameled bowls, copper roses, and earrings.

Scranton Iron Furnaces also had workshop classes where Victor Salib, owner of Steel Art by Victor, taught blacksmithng classes and how to make sculptural pieces.

“I love sharing the knowledge of old-world experiences,” Salib said. “It’s always been a passion of mine.”