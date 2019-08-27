CLARKS SUMMIT — School days were close at hand but summer fun wasn’t over just yet, thanks to the Back to School Carnival at Abington Heights High School Aug. 23. It was free and open to everyone. Each year, the school’s National Honor Society organizes the annual event filled with games and activities in the school parking lot and on the school lawn.

Abington Heights senior Lauren Berry, a member of the honor society, brought cornhole boards and a badminton net to the carnival.

“All of the games are run by sports teams and National Honor Society,” she said. “We start planning in the beginning of summer. It’s basically giving back to the community.”

The badminton net was put to good use as four high school students played two-on-two.

“I think it’s great,” said senior Benjamin Storey, who teamed with junior Kevin Duong. “We get to start off the year really well.”

“It’s fun,” added junior Noelle Prisco, who paired with fellow junior Isabel Holland.

Each school club manned a different activities table to make sure kids and teens enjoyed themselves. Abington Heights Science Olympiad, a STEM program, gave kids three attempts to shoot a basketball through a hoop, after which they were given a lollipop. The Science Olympiad learns forensic science, chemistry lab, and computer science and competes with other high school students around the country.

“Everything they are learning is enhanced through STEM,” said advisor Linda Ross, who sold bracelets made by team members. Proceeds from the bracelets raised funds for travel fees, registration fees and other needs, such as textbooks and building supplies.

Laura Gardoski, head of youth services of the Abington Community Library, had a stand for the third year that let kids make and design bookmarks and dreamcatchers. Her stand also promoted upcoming children’s events and teen and adults events at the library in September.

“The National Honor Society invited me back,” she said. “I’m always happy to come and do outreach to the community on behalf of the library.”

Abington Heights principals and assistant principals of both the high school and middle school also contributed by becoming targets of dunk tanks.

“The kids like it so it makes it worthwhile,” said high school principal Andrew Snyder.

Clarks Summit Fire Co. and Chinchilla Hose Co. allowed kids to climb inside the fire trucks, after which they were given badges. Bob Bass, a firefighter for 64 years, wants the community to understand the fire fighters like to interact with others even when there is no emergency.

“I like to see the kids learn that we just don’t want to be around only when they need us,” he said.

Besides firetrucks, there were also food trucks, including the Bite Mobile from Nina’s Wing Bites and Southwest Savory Grill. The carnival also had live musical entertainment as local metal band Brotality rocked the stage with Abington Heights Middle School student Liam Fenton on the drums.

“The carnival is such a great event,” Fenton said. “It has a lot of cool games and music.”

The carnival concluded with Meet the Comets where kids got to meet members of the football and cheerleading teams. The football team also served as cleanup crew of the event.

Lukas Lam, left, 9, of Waverly, shoots a basket as Abington Heights High School students Gavin Ross, center, sophomore, and Rory Harris, senior, look on. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_170311-1-.jpg Lukas Lam, left, 9, of Waverly, shoots a basket as Abington Heights High School students Gavin Ross, center, sophomore, and Rory Harris, senior, look on. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Heights High School students play a game of badminton at the carnival. From left, are Kevin Duong, junior; Benjamin Storey, senior; Isabel Holland, junior; and Noelle Prisco, junior. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_171545.jpg Abington Heights High School students play a game of badminton at the carnival. From left, are Kevin Duong, junior; Benjamin Storey, senior; Isabel Holland, junior; and Noelle Prisco, junior. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Siblings play spike ball on the school lawn. From left, Layonna Lewis, 12, with brother Lucas, 2, and sister Leah, 8. They are from Clarks Summit. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_172527.jpg Siblings play spike ball on the school lawn. From left, Layonna Lewis, 12, with brother Lucas, 2, and sister Leah, 8. They are from Clarks Summit. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Local metal band Brotality rocks out the carnival. From left, are Reece Maopolski on bass, Liam Fenton on drums and Bryce Maopolski on guitar. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_173100.jpg Local metal band Brotality rocks out the carnival. From left, are Reece Maopolski on bass, Liam Fenton on drums and Bryce Maopolski on guitar. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Norah DiMichele, 6, of Clarks Summit, makes a bookmark at the Abington Community Library stand in the carnival. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_175344-1.jpg Norah DiMichele, 6, of Clarks Summit, makes a bookmark at the Abington Community Library stand in the carnival. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Heights senior and National Honor Society member Lauren Berry, left, plays cornhole with her brother Chase. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_183500.jpg Abington Heights senior and National Honor Society member Lauren Berry, left, plays cornhole with her brother Chase. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tressa Kelly, left, 7, of Clarks Summit, as the bearded lady and her father Tim as the world’s strongest man. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_184503.jpg Tressa Kelly, left, 7, of Clarks Summit, as the bearded lady and her father Tim as the world’s strongest man. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Andrew Snyder, Abington Heights High School principal, gets dunked in the tank. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190823_184824.jpg Andrew Snyder, Abington Heights High School principal, gets dunked in the tank. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

