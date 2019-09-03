TUNKHANNOCK — Olivia Thomas, 9, lives in Wyoming County and attends the Tunkhannock School District. Her father and mother moved back home to Pennsylvania in 2008, and Olivia was born in 2010. Soon after Olivia’s birth, her father became very ill and was no longer able to work. Her parents feared Olivia would lose out on opportunities.

Olivia’s mom Karen said, “She was a bright child and seemed like she would advance if given the right direction. We wanted her to be responsible so we purchased chickens for her when she was just 2 years old. They were also a distraction from all the difficulty we, as her parents, were facing but, in the end, it seemed being responsible for the chickens was good for her.”

As Karen related, when Olivia was 6, the family passed The University of Scranton on the way to dance class. The young girl was in awe of the building and asked her mother what it was. When Olivia heard it was a place where people go after high school, she said, “That is where I’m going to go.” It’s been a few years and Olivia herself insists, even these few years later, “That is where I’m going, and I’m going to sell my chicken’s eggs and save up. I charge $4 a dozen and have 40 chickens.”

Knowing college is expensive, Karen told her daughter she’d better start saving. After a while, they realized she was going to need to “up” her savings. So Olivia’s parents began to look at her artwork, realized it was pretty good and thought maybe others would be interested. At that point, they started making copies and selling her work in the form of note cards.

“It’s been challenging,” Karen said. “We don’t understand how to do all of the marketing and it’s tough fitting everything in because of her schedule. Olivia is a busy girl between Girl Scouts, music lessons, art and dance. So the family created an Etsy page and she’s on Facebook and Instagram as Olivia’s Chickens. And we’ve done a few vendor fairs. Oh, and someone offered her $600 for one of her art works.”

Last October, Olivia was invited by Note Fragrance in Scranton to be part of the First Friday Art Walk in Scranton.

According to Olivia, it was “exciting and I brought my chicken ‘Twilight’ to be my mascot at the art show.”

Karen said her daughter did really well and people loved her work so much she will be back at Note Fragrance as part of the First Friday Art Walk in Scranton on Friday, Sept. 6.

Olivia added, “My chicken wears a diaper for when we’re out in public. And I have a guard dog at home for my chickens. He’s a Great Pyrenees and he chases away the hawks.”

In addition to the art shows, Olivia has been in the public eye, singing the National Anthem for her school football games, at the Wyoming County Fair talent show and whenever opportunity comes knocking.

Olivia Thomas' artwork is available for purchase at First Friday in Scranton and also on Etsy. Nine-year-old Olivia Thomas raises chickens and sells her artwork. Olivia Thomas' Great Pyrenees guards her chickens by chasing away hawks.

Olivia Thomas learned responsibility early in life

By Kelly McDonough For Abington Journal