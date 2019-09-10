FLEETVILLE — The Fleetville Fire Co. had its first big outdoor event in the soon-to-arrive season of autumn as the inaugural Fleetville Fall Fair was held Sept. 7 on the fire company grounds and was a fun-filled event for adults, children and dogs.

Treats that come to mind in the fall are apple and pumpkin pie and members of the community brought in these desserts for a competition coordinated by Fleetville resident Lisa Ross who wanted to raise funds for the fire hall.

“It’s 100% for the fire hall,” Ross said. “It was a good way to raise money and have fun.”

Fleetville Fire Co. hopes to purchase a new firetruck at a cost of $350,000.

Judges of the pie competition were from various backgrounds, including a Fleetville Fire Co. firefighter (Michael Halmo), a news reporter (Dylan Fearon), a librarian (Brian Fulton), a founder of a game company (Chris Cummings) and local political leaders Bonnie Rosiak, (Benton Twp. supervisor) and Larry Seymour (chairman of the board of supervisors of Benton Twp.), who voted for their favorite pies based on taste, texture, appearance and execution.

“The only word that comes to mind is ‘honored’,” said Seymour about the opportunity to judge the competition.

Nicholson resident Wendy Heinz won for best-looking and best-tasting homemade pumpkin pie, which featured whipped cream topping.

“I love to bake,” Heinz said. “So it’s pretty great that people enjoy what I bake.”

Fleetville resident Kelly Debree brought miniature donkeys from her farm across the street for a petting zoo.

“It’s a good event,” Debree said about the fair. “Definitely good for the first time.”

Four-year-old Marian Pappas, of Scranton, who came with her grandparents, was one of the many kids who brushed the hair and manes of the donkeys.

“It’s fun,” Marian said.

Several vendors could be found both inside and outside the fire hall. Members of Lackawanna Trail High School raised funds for the football team to purchase new uniforms by selling raffle baskets. Sales of Trail apparel raised money for the booster club.

The fair allowed dogs to go through an obstacle course provided by For Paws and a Tail Agility located in Newton Twp. Student Nancy Cush had her dog Ratchett go through tunnels and jump over hurdles. while student Chris Tresch, a teacher of Dragonfly Dog Sports, allowed her dog Packer to join Ratchett running towards a device that spews tennis balls for them to retrieve.

“It burns a lot of energy and they love it,” Tresch of the dogs. “All the dogs do their jobs and they get along.”

United Sports Academy of Dunmore brought an obstacle course for children that allowed them to walk over hoops, crawl through tunnels and tumble through the course.

“I like it,” 10-year-old Donata Schneider, of Fleetville, said about the fair after she went through the obstacle course with her friends.

“It’s a wonderful festival,” added Emilia Raynova, director of operations of United Sports Academy. “Great food and a lot of fun activities for the kids and an all-round great atmosphere.”

Clarks Summit Post 7069 performed a flag-retirement ceremony. Commander Don Jones said that, when an American flag is in a condition where it’s no longer serviceable, it should be destroyed with dignity, preferably by burning. Post members burned old, faded flags brought by the community.

“We gather these flags of our country, which have been determined to be no longer serviceable,” said Jones. “What we are about to do is evidence of our utmost respect for our undying honor of our country.”

Clarks Summit Fire Company members helped with the chicken barbecue and participated in the Touch-a-Truck where children were allowed to explore inside firetrucks of both Fleetville and Clarks Summit fire companies.

Chris Cummings, of New Milford, owner of Broken Archer, serves as a judge of the apple and pumpkin pie competition. Marian Pappas, 4, of Scranton, brushes a miniature donkey brought to the fair by Fleetville resident Kelly Debree. Fleetville Fire Co. firetrucks were parked on the lawn for a Touch-a-Truck program for children. Members of Clarks Summit VFW Post 7069 salute during a flag retirement ceremony. From left, are Patrick Williams, Nick Shyshuk, John Arre, Don Jones, John Yevonishon and Ed Slowley. Nancy Cush, a student of For Paws And a Tail in Newton Twp., lets her dog Ratchett run through the Dog Agility Demonstration course. Packer, a dog owned by Chris Tresch, teacher at Dragonfly Dog Sports, retrieves a ball during a flyball demonstration.

