CLARKS GREEN — School has been back in session for nearly a month now as students have returned to their classrooms for another year of learning. But on Sept. 15, back-to-school time was celebrated by a church and a school, both providing fun for children.

In the morning, children of Clarks Green United Methodist Church brought their book bags for Pastor John Bondhus to bless before they headed off to Sunday school. After worship service, children had fun at the Back to School Carnival on the outdoor lawn where they played in a bouncy house, enjoyed lollipops from the “lollipop tree” and hopped inside a firetruck from the Clarks Summit Fire Company. They also made homework signs of construction paper and popsicle sticks and shared what they liked about going back to school.

“I like lunch,” said 3-year-old Kate Gilpin, who attends Immanuel Pre-School in Scranton.

“I like math,” said her 6-year-old brother, Jack, who goes to Clarks Summit Elementary School.

Math is also a favorite of Zoey Kinney, 9.

Her brother Zackary, 11, who is in the fifth grade, is glad to be back at Abington Heights Middle School.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I got to eat pizza three days in a row.”

Later in the afternoon, Our Lady of Peace Elementary School welcomed its students with a Back to School Picnic. Outside the school, students and their parents enjoyed an afternoon of food, games and fellowship with teachers. Parent volunteers Pat Nasser, Drew Franko, George Morgan and Tom Kelly volunteered to cook burgers on the grill.

“It’s a wonderful thing to help a wonderful institute like OLP,” said Kelly, whose daughter Kathleen is a fifth-grade student at the school.

Kathleen and her friends shared what they like about school.

“I like being able to see my friends every day,” said Kathleen.

“I like that we get to have new teachers and learn new stuff,” said Stella Mariotti.

Morgan’s daughter Caroline also shared why she enjoys being back in school.

“I like meeting new people and meeting new teachers,” she said.

The teachers also welcome back-to-school time.

“I love back-to-school time,” said fourth-grade language arts teacher Alyssa Owens. “It’s so nice to see all the familiar faces.”

The students enjoyed an inflatable obstacle course, jump rope, cornhole and a giant Connect 4 game which first-grade student Christopher Jordan, 7, played with his mom Linette. When asked what he likes about school, he replied, “I like lunch because I like the food and recess is right after.”

Students and parents also enjoyed frozen treats brought by the Fidelity Bank ice cream truck.

Last year’s picnic was held on a cold, rainy day Saturday and attracted about 150 people. Attendance doubled this year, thanks to the sunny weather and changing the day to a Sunday.

Damiano’s daughter Ava shared about her being happy with going back to school.

“I love school,” she said. “I love the teachers and how kind they are, and all my friends.”

The picnic turned to be a success this year for students, parents and teachers alike.

“It’s an excellent event,” said principal Ann Darienzo. “Great turnout. Super weather.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal