CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Dec. 4 borough council meeting, Kevin Hayes, in his solicitor’s report, mentioned the council has an escrow agreement with engineer Mike Noto, who is interested in purchasing land at Sheridan Avenue Field.

Hayes said Noto has indicated he needs an additional 30 days to complete the purchase. Hayes asked the council to authorize an extension of Noto’s agreement for 30 days.

“We had to do 20-some parcels,” he said. “One of the big gains we had was half of them were owned by the county, and the county has agreed to not contest them.”

Councilman Vince Cruciani suggested a motion to extend the agreement to the last Wednesday in January (29) and the council voted to extend the closing to that date. Cruciani added that, if the required title isn’t filed by the next council meeting, he will vote “no” on the closing.

• Councilwoman Virginia Kehoe, in her bids and quotations report, announced the recommendation for the TAN (Tax and Appreciation) bid needs to include the bank and the rate. She said Fidelity Bank has the lowest interest rate of 2.24%.

“I did get verification from the bidders that were under two-and-a-half percent that they would be willing to release us from this if we decide in January that we don’t need the TAN or if we decide we want it but we want less than the $300,000, they would be changing it at no cost,” Kehoe said.

The council voted to approve the TAN bid.

• In his building and plant report, Councilman Patrick Williams said the new rain gutter has been installed on the DPW (Department of Public Works) building. Kehoe added it was installed by Ron Conklin, who charged $650. She said he secured the work and has been paid.

Also, Councilman Frank Besten reported he and Williams have been working for over a year to get a lamp post at the dark intersection of Lackawanna Trail and Winola Road and that they finally met with PPL representatives.

“They (PPL) installed it,” he said. “It’s working. I passed by (the lamp post) the other day. Where they positioned it is right over the crosswalk, and that’s where we wanted it.”

• During the finance committee report, the council voted to donate $1,000 to the Waverly Police to support the future K-9 unit.

• In his grants committee report, Councilman David Jenkins announced two grants — one for $336,375 for the DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) H2O Flood Control Program and another for $289,809 for the Small Water and Sewer Program project, which will be in the vicinity of the Clarks Summit Elementary School at the intersection of Grandview Street.

• In his recycling report, Councilman Robert Bennett mentioned he turned the recycling signs over to the borough. President Gerrie Carey commended Bennett for his work.

• The council voted to approve the following tax ordinances:

#4 of 2019 — general fund millage

#5 of 2019 — sewer millage of $52 a month

#6 of 2019 — fire fund millage of 2.25

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal