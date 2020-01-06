Heritage Baptist Church’s Awana Sparks group sings at Elan Gardens

Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal The Heritage Baptist Church’s Awana Sparks group of children sing for Elan Gardens residents. From left, Back row, are Maddie Webster, Elisa Storey, Norah Penley, Adley Burchell, Callee Wentz, Molly Neitz, Chase Kelly, and Eli Bishop. Adults shown at far left are Betty Lackey, Elizabeth Tarr and, at far right, Martha Antolick. - Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal Eli Bishop reads a verse from the Bible to the residents. - Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal From left, first row, are Noelle Schneck, Parker Buck, Nathan Schwartz, Lea Moffett, Karley Burchell, and Adie Kopp. Second row, Maddie Webster, Elisa Storey, Norah Penley, Adley Burchell, Callee Wentz and Molly Neitz. - Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal Nathan Schwartz gives a candy cane ornament to a resident while Lea Moffett is on her way to give out a candy cane ornament - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Residents of Elan Gardens Assisted Living Facility were treated by their neighbors, The Heritage Baptist Church’s Awana Sparks group of children (ages K-2nd), to traditional Christmas caroling during the holiday season.

Elan Gardens is open to people of all faiths, though Director of Sales and Marketing Bobbie O’Donnell said about half its residents practice the Jewish faith and traditions while religion of the other half of the population varies. So, it was indeed an evening of blending of holiday spirit.

The children sang traditional Christmas carols like “Joy to the World” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” along with fun songs like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Awana Director John Antolick finds it ironic that, although Elan Gardens follows Jewish traditions, all the residents know the songs depicting the birth of the Messiah and they sing along. The Awana Club has been caroling at Elan Gardens for the past 23 years.

“Heritage Baptist Church has distinctive beliefs about God, Jesus, creation, heaven and hell,” Antolick said. “Some of those beliefs would be in contrast to Jewish beliefs. However, our Christianity was birthed from Judaism. Regardless, we are not at Elan Gardens to preach a salvation message. We are there to bring joy to the residents and to show our kids what putting others before themselves involves. In reality, we’re teaching them to act like Jesus.”

O’Donnell agrees. She said residents enjoy the children very much and appreciate their time and effort.

O'Donnell agrees. She said residents enjoy the children very much and appreciate their time and effort.

Antolick stated kids should come to Awana to have fun because it’s a place where they can be themselves.

“But, we also want them to learn that the world and their community is important,” he said. “That’s why we do things like heading over to a local nursing home to sing along with and visit with people who may not have family and friends nearby anymore.”

Antolick said seeing the joy on the faces of the older folks when the kids arrive is priceless.

At the end of the musical presentation, each child presented a resident with a gift of a candy cane ornament, leaving everyone feeling the true meaning of caring.

By Kelly McDonough For Abington Journal

