CLARKS GREEN — The Abington Heights School District was the main topic of a roundtable discussion dinner at the Waverly Lodge #301 on Jan. 7, hosted by the Freemasons, who cooked a chicken pot pie meal for guests and speakers.

Superintendent Michael Mahon, who has been with the school district for 16 years, began with a Powerpoint presentation and, after olffering a background of the district, explained the district’s budget of $50,000,000.

“The bulk of our resources comes from our local community,” he said.

Mahon said 68% of the budget comes from taxpayers, adding that, over the course of 15 years, the district raised taxes a total of six-and-a-half percent, an increase of less than one half of one percent per year.

“Pension costs are going through the roof,” he said. “Medical benefit costs are flying out of control. We have worked very hard trying to control those costs because we know taxpayers demand it as you should because it is your money.”

Mahon announced that, according to Niche, the Abington Heights School District is rated 38th of 500 Pennsylvania school districts, 17th in athletics and 39th in SAT scores. He also said it receives yearly recognition as a top Pennsylvania school district by US News and Newsweek but, in spite of that, Abington Heights ranks 477th of 500 school districts in pupil expenditures, meaning 476 school districts spend more per year per student.

“So, we do believe that, not only are we trying to provide a good quality product that our community is proud of, we try to do it at a cost that is reasonable and reflects the needs of our community as well,” he said.

Mahon mentioned Abington Heights has recently focused on building partnerships with community organizations and businesses to meet the needs of students, adding that Pennsylvania is number one in the nation in student debt. He reported that students, who are financially poor but achieve high aptitude, have only half the chance of graduating as wealthier students with lower aptitude.

“What do we do about it?” he asked, rhetorically.

Mahon answered himself by saying he and principal Andrew Snyder have built a list of college-level courses to meet the needs of students. Some of those courses include automotive, computer science, engineering, health academy, international business, and others. Classes for the computer science courses include keyboarding, AP (advanced placement) computer science, principles of engineering and digital electronics.

“You will walk out of Abington Heights with the skills of an entry-level professional programmer,” he said.

Mahon added that Abington Heights has built a partnership with Lackawanna College so students can get an associate degree while enrolled at Abington Heights with those credits transferable to the college of the student’s choice. Abington Heights also has a partnership with Johnson College and students who major in building trades can spend half the day at Johnson College during their senior year where they can attain job-level certifications, such as OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), and have a job waiting for them. That program is funded by Peoples Security Bank while the Northeast PA Center for Independent Living will help students with disabilities learn to live on their own. The school district also has a partnership with the Scranton Chamber of Commerce that allows nine teachers to visit industries and take knowledge about them to the students.

Mahon introduced Scott Thorpe, president, and Michele Tierney, secretary, of the the Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization (AEIO).

“They are tremendous supporters of the work we do,” he said. “They raise a tremendous amount of money. They support plays. They support robotics. They do just great work that we would not be able to do otherwise in context of our budget.”

Thorpe explained the AEIO is a non-profit organization and has raised $1.4 million since its beginning in 2003.

“If we do receive a tax credit check from a business, we are required to spend 80 percent of that money towards a written approved program that we have to submit to the state,” he said.

Thorpe listed some of the programs AEIO has funded for Abington Heights such as robotics, Odyssey of the Mind, the drama society, Science Olympiad, TRU (Tobacco Resistant Unit) program, and the Period Club, programs which have received state-wide recognition.

“They were programs that these kids were innovative to create and we are able to say, ‘Hey, here’s some seed money’ to be able to start these programs.”

Thorpe said AEIO likes partnering with the school district and gave out pamphlets with descriptions of the programs.

Waverly Lodge member Steve Sherman then spoke about scholarships the lodge’s charity committee awards to two Abington Heights seniors.

“Usually, the top handful of students walk away with 90 percent of the scholarships,” he said. “We want to make sure that our scholarships, as small as they are, might help pay for those $500 books.”

Sherman said the lodge has various fundraisers and is attempting to start an endowment with a raffle that will award $3,000 for first prize, $1,500 for second and $500 for third. There are 250 tickets available at a cost of $100 each. Sponsors of this endowment are Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, The Jewelry Room, J&B Printing, and a few members of the Waverly Lodge.

Superintendent Michael Mahon hosts a presentation about the partnerships of Abington Heights School District. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200107_184719-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Superintendent Michael Mahon hosts a presentation about the partnerships of Abington Heights School District. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, are Brian Petula, Waverly Lodge officer; Michael Mahon, superintendent of Abington Heights School District; Michele Tierney, secretary of Abington Heights school board and board member of Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization (AEIO); Scott Thorpe, president of AEIO; Marwan Wafa, chancellor of Penn State Scrantonl and Steve Sherman, Waverly Lodge officer. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200107_192821.jpg.optimal.jpg From left, are Brian Petula, Waverly Lodge officer; Michael Mahon, superintendent of Abington Heights School District; Michele Tierney, secretary of Abington Heights school board and board member of Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization (AEIO); Scott Thorpe, president of AEIO; Marwan Wafa, chancellor of Penn State Scrantonl and Steve Sherman, Waverly Lodge officer. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal