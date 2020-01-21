Cambodian missionary Rob Cady remembered at memorial service

Submitted photo Rob Cady in his gym clothes reciting a speech. - Submitted photo Rob Cady prays with young men. - Submitted photo Rob Cady participants in a Bible study with a young man. - Submitted photo Rob Cady conducts a Bible study with the men of Cambodia. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Hillside Haven Community Church had a special memorial service for Rob Cady, a very special missionary. Cady spent his entire adult life bringing the people of Cambodia to believe in Jesus Christ. Following his death Nov. 30 at age 63, friends and family members celebrated his life in his hometown.

A portion of the Bible verse Corinthians 9:22, which reads, “I have become all things to all people, so that by all possible means I may save some,” was inscribed on the back of Cady’s picture at the memorial service.

“I think that verse aptly tells what Rob was and did as a person to share Christ with others,” Kristi Cady said of her husband of 33 years.

Rob Cady always wanted to be a missionary. After graduating from Abington Heights High School, he majored in Missions at Baptist Bible College and Seminary (currently Clarks Summit University). He encouraged and inspired Kristi to become a missionary, as well, and they were both church members of Summit Baptist Bible Church (currently Hillside Haven).

The Cadys first planned to become missionaries in Thailand but had visa issues so their mission organization ABWE (Association of Baptists for World Evangelism) asked them to consider going to Cambodia.

“They (ABWE) had recently sent missionaries there and were looking for other people to consider going there,” said Kristi. “We went and visited Phnom Penh (capital of Cambodia) and that trip helped us to decide that God wanted us to go there.”

When the couple first arrived in Cambodia, Rob would meet the men there to share the Gospel and spread God’s Word, starting with his neighbors. He met them on the street during evenings, then at coffee shops and eventually at different gyms.

“Rob’s greatest passion was to see men come to Christ,” said Kristi. “He really loved God and wanted to share Him with others. He wanted to see men become strong leaders in the church and in their families. He said, ‘Life isn’t just about being a good man; it is about being good at being a man. He wanted men to see that Christ wasn’t weak. He (Christ) was a strong man who was a warrior who defeated death so we could have eternal life.”

Rob had several people come to Christ as a result of his ministry, including local Cambodians and those who had been deported to Cambodia from the United States. He also planted two churches in Cambodia: New Heart Baptist Church and Second Chance Fellowship.

Rob was a muscular man due to his love of exercising and Crossfit. He loved drinking coffee, so he met with men in coffee shops to encourage them to know and love Christ. He was also a family man. He and Kristi had seven children, Luke Cady and his wife, Amber, Yoakum, Texas; Julia Men and her husband, Sopheak, Phnom Penh; Miriam Hughes and her husband, Greg, Orem, Utah; Caleb Cady and fiancée, Ally Zubke, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Faith Cady, Winterset, Iowa; Paul Cady and Seth Cady, Phnom Penh; and grandchildren, Kylee Cady, Morgan Cady and Jiraiya Hughes.

Rob lived a life of Christ and was well loved by his friends and family members, as well as by the community of Phnom Penh.

“Rob was honest with everyone around him and he spoke the truth,” said Kristi. “The men here knew they could count on Pastor Rob to tell it like it is and not beat around the bush. They knew he loved and cared for them too much to soft pedal the Gospel or anything else in life. He was there to help, to care, to rebuke and to speak the truth in love. He will be greatly missed. There is a void where Rob was that needs to be filled and I pray that someone with a great passion for leading men to Christ will take up where Rob left off.”

Rob Cady in his gym clothes reciting a speech. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_FELTS-2015-2.jpg Rob Cady in his gym clothes reciting a speech. Submitted photo Rob Cady prays with young men. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_homie-special-services.jpg Rob Cady prays with young men. Submitted photo Rob Cady participants in a Bible study with a young man. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Homies-More-Options-HR-1.jpg Rob Cady participants in a Bible study with a young man. Submitted photo Rob Cady conducts a Bible study with the men of Cambodia. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail-4-.jpg Rob Cady conducts a Bible study with the men of Cambodia. Submitted photo

Cambodian missionary Rob Cady remembered

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.