Volunteers place foods in bags. From left are Janice Bevacqua, board member of ABPA, Anne Armezanni, board member of The Gathering Place, and Marzia Caporale, of Clarks Summit.

Cole Vida, left, and Gavin LaCoe, both of Clarks Summit, place groceries in the backseats of vehicles.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Friends of The Gathering Place gathered together to give bags of food to passersby in vehicles on Thursday, June 4.

The Abington Business & Professional Association, Rotary Club of the Abingtons, Our Lady of Snows Church, and First Presbyterian Church in cooperation with Clarks Summit Borough, donated nonperishable foods for the Drive Through Grocery Giveaway, which was held at The Gathering Place.

They spent the afternoon of Monday, June 1, placing the donations into grocery bags inside the building.

”It’s so great that we do work together,” Janice Bevacqua said about always collaborating with The Gathering Place. “It’s a nice relationship with The Gathering Place.”

On Thursday afternoon, the volunteers — including members of the organizations, neighbors and students — helped with the giveaway. They placed the bagged items onto a pickup truck outside The Gathering Place.

Students Gavin LaCoe, Reece Vida and his brother, Cole Vida, helped by handing the bags of food to drivers making a turn on Spring Street.

“We’re doing it for service hours for school,” said Cole. “But it’s always nice to help out the community.”

Diane Calabro, board member of The Abington Business & Professional Association, took the idea of a drive through giveaway from Sunrise Cafe, who has been giving away free food to drivers for weeks.

“We piggybacked off of Sunrise Cafe,” said Diane. “Dawn (Soboleski) said it was fine.”

The Gathering Place continues to help the community by having an Open Door Food Pantry on the side entrance of The Gathering Place. Anybody can take food from the pantry at any time.