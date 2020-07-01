Clarks Summit council discusses police contracts

CLARKS SUMMIT – During the Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting, which was broadcasted on Youtube ECTV, June 3, president Gerrie Carey announced that the council performed interviews to replace Councilman Patrick Williams, who retired last month.

Solicitor Kevin Hayes asked for comments from council members.

“I believe that all eight of the applicants were outstanding. I’m really impressed that we had so many people who were willing to put themselves out there and willing to be part of the borough,” Councilman Bob Shiels commented. “Unfortunately, we can only have one new councilperson.”

Shiels asked borough manager Virginia Kehoe to keep the other seven resumes and look to them to help council.

Carey asked for nominations. Councilman David Jenkins nominated Robert Bennett. Councilman Harry Kelly nominated Joan Davis. Councilwoman Kathleen Simrell nominated Josh Mitchell.

After a roll call vote, Mitchell was duly appointed as council member. Hayes said that Mitchell has to be officially sworn in and will sit in the next work session.

Jenkins suggested sending letters of thanks to the other applicants and a letter of congratulations to Mitchell. Carey thanked the applicants.

“Next year when we are looking for candidates to run, we hope that they’ll get on the ballot,” Carey said.

Carey also mentioned that there are other opportunities to work with council.

“We would be more than happy for them to come on board. We have a lot of committees they might be helpful in. Getting eight people to want to step into council is a real compliment to Clarks Summit Borough,” she said.

In his police report, Chief Chris Yarns said that the police department is in the process of a Buckle Up Grant.

“We did get a substantial-sized grant for aggressive driving which starts I believe July 6, and it runs until the end of August, ” he said. “We get that every year as a summer grant.”

Yarns said that typically the police department receives $1,700, but this year, they received $3,800. He said that John Morgan, who runs the traffic highway safety, explained that the money is early because of the virus, and traffic had been light during March and April.

He mentioned that since traffic is currently picking up, the police department is stepping up enforcement. He said that he intends to move the speed sentry signs, one moved to Winola Road westbound and the other moved to South Abington Road.

In her bids and quotations report, Kehoe announced bids for the paving project. She said that she received bids from M&J Excavation Inc., Wayco Inc., Pikes Creek Asphalt & Crushed Stone, and Pennsy Supply. She said that Pennsy Supply was the lowest bidder at $354,440. She mentioned that the engineer reviewed the bid, and it needs council’s minimum bid requirements. She said that he is recommending to approve it. She announced that it was forecasted last fall that the bid would be about $348,000.

“So we were within $6,000 of the actual cost,” she said. “So it came in pretty good. Thus far, I think we can do it. The money’s available to make that bid.”

Jenkins asked if there was any timeliness on the paving project. Kehoe replied once Pennsy Supply gives bonds to Kehoe, they will receive a notice to proceed. Council voted to approve the bid.

In other business:

Sheridan Avenue Field

Hayes announces that Clarks Summit currently has a free, clear, marketable title to the Sheridan Avenue Field and is in the position to close on the transaction, which council approved last year relating to the Abington Development Group.

“The last authorization that was issued by council allowed the closing to extend until today, which is June 3, 2020,” he said.

Hayes requested authorization from council to allow extension to close June 24. Cruciani suggested to make the extension until the council meeting on Wednesday, July 1. Hayes agreed. Council voted to allow the extension to July 1.

Artie Frank

In other business, Carey asked for opinion from council regarding compensation for EMA director Artie Frank, whom she said is doing an excellent job. Mayor Herman Johnson suggested giving Frank the same amount as the council members.

“I certainly think that Art Frank deserves compensation,” Carey replied. “He (Frank) goes above and beyond. He jumps into a lot of our parks doing work there.”

Council voted for Frank to be paid as a subcontractor with an annual stipend of $2,500 paid monthly from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

Carol Drive

Kehoe mentioned that she spoke with residents of Carol Drive about applying for a grant. She said that she discussed with engineer Bob Naegele the cost of bringing Carol Drive up to code as a dirt road. She said that she reached out to PPL in order to see if they would give council the road. She said that she hasn’t received any feedback from them.

Jenkins, as a former resident of the road, expressed concerns about this issue.

“I just have bad feelings about this that it’s going to blow back on us,” he said. “We’re going to end up to be more responsible for a lot more than we bargained for.”

Carey said that if PPL doesn’t want to work with council, then there is nothing council can do.

Community Development Block Grant

In other business, Kehoe reported that CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) representative Justin from Lackawanna County sent Council a letter asking for a decision on spending the CDBG money this year. Carey asked Council if they have any ideas. Kehoe suggested to discuss this during the work session on Wednesday, June 24.

Resolution 2020-09

Council voted to approve Resolution 2020-09, which waives the late fees of property tax payments after June 30. Hayes mentioned that on April 20, Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 15 of 2020, which is a law permitting the governing bodies to waive late fees associated with property taxes.

“Act 15 authorized the resolution, which Virginia (Kehoe) and I worked on and would allow property taxes to be paid up to Dec. 31, 2020, without a late fee.”

Flood maps

Kehoe reported that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) updated flood maps in the area. She said that FEMA required Council to update their floodplan ordinances to reflect the changes.

“They (FEMA) have supplied a consultant to supply a draft ordinance for us in which Kevin (Hayes) was able to make some adjustments,” she said.

Kehoe said that Council needs to adopt the final ordinance by Aug. 5. She asked for permission to advertise the ordinance and put it on the agenda for a public hearing in July. In his solicitor’s report, Hayes announced the issue about a repository sale of a property on Winola Road. He said that the purchaser was fully aware of all the issues of water infiltration. He said that the purchaser signed a release indicating that in exchange of council authorizing a repository sale, she would not seek action against council. He also said that he has been working on easements with Kehoe and Naegele as well as sewer repairs and storm restoration work.