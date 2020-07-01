Clarks Summit council discusses police contracts

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

CLARKS SUMMIT — Clarks Summit Borough Council reconvened on Wednesday, June 24, to resolve a police contract issue discussed on Wednesday, June 3.

President Gerrie Carey said that the police contracts were emailed to all of the council members so they can them look over. Councilman Bob Shiels mentioned that he has been in long negotiation with the police union regarding the collective bargaining agreement.

“Thankfully, we were able to come to a resolution,” he said. “Obviously, there are some things we did have to give up, but we’re also able to obtain some good things for the borough.”

Shiels said that it is in the opinion of the committee that it’s a good agreement. Council voted to approve the police contract.

Council then approved the Memorandum of Understanding for Officer Robert Shedlock. It was an agreement made on the terms of Shedlicj’s retirement when it happens. It was more of a recognition that he has been with Clarks Summit Police for 30 years.

In other business:

Council voted to switch from McGowan Insurance Agency to McKee Insurance Agency. Council adjourned the meeting.

Immediately after, council began a special meeting. Kehoe mentioned that Community Development Block Grant committee was supposed to meet with Council in March but was postponed due to the pandemic.

She said the committee wanted to discuss their assessment of public funds. She sad that council needs to update the package with new programs, and that the money will go into housing in the meantime. Cruciani asked about getting reimbursed $1,400 that came up in a change order after the audible sign repair on Old Lackawanna Trail. Kehoe clarified that the $1,400 wasn’t from council but from Lackawanna County. Carey added that if council doesn’t have placement for the funding, it will go to another borough.

“That’s why we try to utilize it in our borough,” she said. Kehoe said that council will vote on the CDBG money next week, and that it will go into the house and stability program unless they can find another use for it.

“We have five years to spend it, or we lose it,” she said. “If we have a house and stability issue, that’s great; otherwise, we have to come up with another project for it.”

In other business, Solicitor Kevin Hayes explained that the borough received a request from Summit City Market for an interim municipal transfer of a liquor license, which was held by Blu Wasabi.

“Because the license is currently located in South Abington Township, a transfer is necessary to be used at the Summit Cigar location,” he said. “Although there’s currently a liquor license for the premises, that license is currently used in the upstairs space at a business which is separate from Summit City Market.”

Hayes said that the liquor license is intended for Summit City Market. He said there will be a public hearing under the liquor code prior to council voting on it. He said that if council approves it, it will go to the liquor control board for its approval. The public hearing will held during the council meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, July 1.