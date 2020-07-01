Volunteers of the Griffin Pond Food and Supply Drive. Front row, from left, are Callahan Cox, 6, his mother, Christine, Sheridan Serge, 11, Anna Flynn, 10, and her brother, John, 13. Back row from left: Mary Belle Gilroy, her son, Sean, 13, Courtenay Degnon, her daughter, Sydney, Lucille Frank and her husband, Artie, EMA director.

CLARKS SUMMIT – Dog food, dog treats, and pet toys including a kiddie pool for dogs to cool off this summer. They were all items donated to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Food and Supply Drive.

On Saturday, June 27, people drove to the parking lot of Clarks Summit Elementary School, which provided grounds for the drive. They stayed in their vehicles as their donations were collected by friends and neighbors in Clarks Summit. They followed Griffin Pond’s wish list, which included blankets, beds, collars, food and cleaning supplies.

The drive was started by Artie Frank, director of the Emergency Management Agency Team, which sponsored it. He chose to help Griffin Pond because it’s local and people are familiar with it.

“Without the volunteers, it wouldn’t happen,” he said.

Clarks Summit resident Sydney Degnon volunteered with her mother, Courtenay, by taking the donations out of the cars.

“It gets us to help and out of the house,” Sydney said about the drive.

Sean Gilroy, 13, who is a cub scout from Pack 175 of Factoryville, volunteered with his mother, Mary Belle. He did it for both volunteer service hours and because he cares about pets.

“We have a dog at our house,” he said. “I just love animals.”

Thanks to both the donors and the volunteers, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is receiving four car loads of pet food and supplies.