Marywood University music professor produces video lecture

July 1, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Top Stories 0
F. David Romines

F. David Romines

F. David Romines, associate professor of music education, director of bands, and co-chairperson of the music, theatre and dance (MTD) department at Marywood University, has recently produced a video lecture for Conn-Selmer, which will appear online June 2020 issue of Touchpoint Newsletter.

Dr. Romines’ lecture covers musical techniques directed toward experienced conductors in all musical disciplines. Touchpoint Newsletter has an online circulation of more than 4,000 and is directed toward those working in all levels of music education as well as professional musicians.

Tim Lautzenheiser, senior educational consultant at Conn-Selmer said, “I have always been a fan of educators who can take any concept and frame it in an easily understood manner and so it can be immediately integrated as one of the efficient-effective teaching tools for the director/conductor. Dr. F. David Romine’s video accomplishes this goal and much-much more.”

A faculty member at Marywood University since 2009, Dr. Romines directs the wind ensemble. He helps oversee the MTD departmental operations and serves as artistic director for Marywood University’s Wind Ensemble. His academic responsibilities include teaching courses in instrumental conducting and instrumental methods and supervising student teachers. He has served as a guest conductor/clinician in five countries as well as the United States. He also serves as the

educational advisor for the United States-China Cultural and Educational Foundation and is a former member of the Music Educators Journal Advisory Board. Additionally, he is a member of the Sudler Committee for the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

Dr. Romines earned his bachelor and master of music degrees in music education from the University of Tennessee and his doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Conn-Selmer Division of Education seeks to provide resources and support to music educators worldwide. It is the industry leader in providing exemplary programs, services, and advocacy tailored to the positive growth and development of music education around the globe.

For additional information about the music, theatre, and dance department at Marywood University, please visit www.marywood.edu/mtd, or call the Office of Admissions, at (570) 348-6234. To access Dr. F. David Romines video titled, “Fundamental Conducting Practices,” please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYoV9R7L1Bg&feature=youtu.be.