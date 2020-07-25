Supervisors apply for reimbursement from COVID-19 Relief Block Grant

By Ben Freda For Times Leader

RANSOM Township — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting, July 6, secretary Jo Ann Pane mentioned that Lackawanna County is in the COVID-19 Relief Block Grant, in which 19 million dollars was awarded to the state.

She said that the supervisors applied for reimbursement and projected costs for the COVID-19 supplies, including hand sanitizers and masks, and that the reimbursement will continue until the end of December.

In his roadwork update, supervisor Dave Bird said that Community Drive and Beacon Drive are planned to be paved next week weather permitting.

“Other than that, we are actually mowing still,” he said. “If there’s any spots that anybody sees, please feel free to call.”

In his treasury report, chairman Dennis Macheska announced that the general fund is $657,643.92 (additional $500,000 in 6-month CD) and the liquid fuels fund is $417,278.38 (additional $750,000 in 6-month CD). Macheska reported that the recycling for June totaled 4.97 tons. This month’s recycling date will be July 24.

The next regular township meeting will be at the Ransom Township Municipal Building on Monday, Aug. 3.