Supervisors apply for reimbursement from COVID-19 Relief Block Grant

CLARKS SUMMIT — Prior to the Clarks Summit Borough council meeting, July 1, a public hearing via Zoom was held for Summit City Market to obtain a liquor license.

It was attended by employees Roy Patrick Cole, his wife Chrissy, and Attorney Kevin Smith, who spoke on their behalf. Smith explained that the liquor license for Summit Cigar, which is upstairs from the market, is owned by F C & G Inc.

He said that F C & G Inc. went to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and got approved to expand their license to Summit City Market. He said that the Coles are taking over Summit City Market as their own company. He mentioned that they need a separate license to sell beer.

“Although they’re (Summit Cigar and Summit City Market) under one roof, you can’t share a liquor license,” he said. “So, since there will be two different companies, an upstairs company and a downstairs company, we need two separate liquor licenses.”

Smith assured that Summit City Market will be the same and won’t be converted into a restaurant. Cole explained that the market is basically a convenience store that sells tobacco, snacks, sandwiches and six-pack and twelve-pack cases.

“We’re not changing anything,” he said. “Just operating the same way it’s been for years.”

President Gerrie Carey wished the Coles luck. Council voted to approve Resolution 2020-11, which authorizes a liquor license to Summit City Market.

During the council meeting afterwards, Carey read a letter acknowledging and honoring the late Peter Northup, who was the chairman of SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) for many years.

“His time and dedication through his community has not gone unnoticed,” she read from the letter. “We are all better because of his service, and he will be missed by all.”

In her bids and quotations report, borough manager Virginia Kehoe mentioned that two separate manhole projects were out to bid, and that the bids were expected to be under $20,000 each. She said the minimum threshold for advertising exceeded $21,000.

“Both bids came in at the excess of the minimum threshold, ” she said. “It is a recommendation to myself and the engineers that we advertise and rebid this for next month, hopefully getting some additional bids and maybe getting the price down.”

In other business, Kehoe said that the floodplain ordinance must be adopted by Aug. 5 or FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) won’t honor flood insurance for the community. She said that Hayes worked with a contractor that was hired by FEMA to help the municipalities come up with a floodplain ordinance. Council voted to approve a resolution which approves the floodplain ordinance. In other business, Kehoe said that while council is deciding what to do with the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) money, the housing stability municipality will be used as a benchmark for it.

“If a citizen goes in and has a project that qualifies for remediation in their home, the money can be used. So at least we have it in a benchmark somewhere, and it’s not used. And (if) we decide on a project we would like to spend it on, we can. But we need to allocate it at this point,” she said.

Council voted to allocate the CDBG money.

In other business, council voted to nominate former council member Bob Bennett to civil service. In his solicitor’s report, Hayes mentioned that during the red phase, it was important to maintain borough operations in the office and with the Department of Public Works while at the same time, protecting employees by not having them in close contact of each other.

He said that this forced both borough employees and DPW employees to use their sick time to take off of work during that time.

“My recommendation is that we replenish the employees’ sick time between March 30 and May 11 up to but not exceeding two weeks,” he said. Councilman Vince Cruciani asked for a motion to grant back the ten full business days and waive any paid time off mandatory to use before the invocation of the Family Medical and Leave Act.

“That makes sense,” said Hayes.

“That’s very generous,” Kehoe added.

Council voted to approve the motion. Also, Hayes talked about the issue of the share of Sheridan Field. He recalled the borough approving the bid submitted by Abington Development Corporation in the amount of $190,100.

He said that it was approved with two conditions.

“One is that we follow the policy, the procedures set forth in the borough’s code for the sale of borough property,” he explained. “But the second condition was that we reserve a parcel of land no less than ten feet by ten feet for purposes of a park.”

Hayes explained that the Sheridan Avenue Field was dedicated to Lance Corporal David A. Parker, who was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He said that he wanted to honor Parker’s memory even though the park is owned by a private developer. He said that last year there were issues of closing the title.

“It’s been a long process,” he said. “It’s been an expensive process for the developer.”

Hayes said that the park further covers the property, and the developer was asking for a reconsideration of the sale. He said there’s a tribute made for Parker at Veterans Park. Carey added that on behalf of Mayor Herman Johnson and other council members, there was a dedication for Parker. She said that Parker’s family was unified during the dedication.

“They were extremely pleased,” she said. “They felt it’s exactly where he (Parker) should be.”

Carey said that since Parker’s memorial is at Veterans Park, she suggested to relinquish the parcel of land to the developer, Mike Noto. Cruciani explained that when Parker was mortally wounded in Vietnam, he wasn’t interred at Sheridan Field but at Clarks Green Cemetery.

“For the record, there is no change of interment of him,” he said.

Cruciani asked for a motion to relinquish Noto of the ten by ten memorial if he closes the property on or before July 31, 2020. Hayed mentioned that he received a proposal deed. He suggested to pass an amended resolution during the work session. He said that if it’s approved then, they will close by the end of the month.