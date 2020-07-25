Dalton Council gives guidelines for keeping chickens as pets

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

DALTON – At the Dalton Council meeting last Thursday, councilman Len Peters, in his law and legislative report, said that he and councilman Albert Propst made an outline of rules for residents to be able to raise chickens as pets.

The outline stated residents shouldn’t keep more than four to six hens, and no roosters. Peters said that residents need a $30 permit, and that Propst will get a list of approved kinds of chickens. He mentioned that the coops must be no more than 20 feet from the resident’s property line, and that the chickens must stay on the property.

“If you’re going to let them loose, you got to have a fence, and you got to have a clip,” he said. “Otherwise, they got to stay in the coop.”

Peters said that the coops must not be homemade unless someone can make them look like they’re not.

“We’re going to do an outline of what it generally should look like,” Propst added.

Peters said that slaughtering the chickens and selling their eggs are prohibited.

“We’re actually going to draw up basically something that’s going to be in the ordinance,” said Propst. “We got a lot of bullet points and general guidelines.”

Peters mentioned that he will ask the zoning officer to make inspections. He said that’s what the cost of the permit entails. President Bill Brandt said that council seeks a fine structure so that the police can enforce and levy fines for people who don’t follow the rules.

In his safety/grants report, councilman Marty Fotta announced that Kba Engineering, P.C. will draft a pollution-reduction plan, which is needed by the state. He also mentioned that the local share grant of the Dalton Fire Company, which is for the roof, will also do siding of the firehouse.

“That should begin prior to the next meeting,” he said.

In his zoning/planning report, Propst said that he posted on Dalton’s Facebook page that he is looking for current photos of Dalton for the new and upcoming website. He said that a few people volunteered to send photos taken by drone. He said that as COVID-19 is starting to lift, it might be easier to have the website complete soon. He also mentioned that the new logo design is ready for the website and new markers for the trucks.

In his mayor’s report, Aaron Holzman said that the contract funding of Lackawanna Trail’s resource officer needs to be signed by council. He said that it’s up to the school district to officially approve it.

Also, Holzman mentioned that he met with Justin Sturdevant, president of the Dalton Fire Co., regarding the salt shed.

“I think we’re pretty much set to go on that,” he said.

Holzman said that Solicitor Frank Bolock just needs to write a contract to finalize the physical placement of the shed. He said that the salt shed is going to stay on the fairgrounds off of Bank Street.

In old business, council voted to officially accept the resignation of former councilman Eric Johnson.