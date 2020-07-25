SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Twp supervisors meeting Monday, township manager David O’Neill said that he and the supervisors received a new floodplain ordinance last month. He mentioned that he and Solicitor Bill Jones looked at it and took suggestions from Lackawanna County and the state. He mentioned that they kept their old floodplain ordinance the same since 1986.

“We didn’t make any stringent restrictions,” he said. “So we do have an ordinance as advertised.”

Jones said that the ordinance is required to be adopted by August, but one of the ramifications is that people can’t get flood insurance.

“You get very little discretion in adopting this (ordinance),” he said.

Supervisor Joseph Sproul asked what changes are being made to keep the ordinance the same. Jones replied that certain plans must be submitted.

“We could have made it (ordinance) more stringent, but we chose not to,” O’Neill added. “If possible, reviews are required by agencies.”

Supervisor Giles Stanton asked what the floodplain ordinance allows. O’Neill explained buildings have to be built up and above the floodplain. He explained that since sheds are for accessory use, they are allowed to be built on commercial property.

The supervisors voted to adopt the new floodplain ordinance.

In other business, the supervisors voted to approve the Stormwater Management Plan agreement incorporated into The Shoppes at South Abington and incorporated into the Land Development Plan for 1101 Northern Blvd., whereas the SWM (Stormwater Management), BMP (Best Management Practices), Operation & Maintenance (O & M) Plan approved by the municipality for the property identified.

In other business:

• O’Neill mentioned that the supervisors required property owner Gary Toth, owner of Hampton Estates, to do a letter of credit for the interior stormwater management. He said that Zach Smith from BCM Engineering inspected and made an estimate.

“What was $192,000 worth of estimated work he (Toth) has completed enough so there is $61,451 with a 10% contingent on that,” he said. “He (Toth) leaves a total of $67,596 tap.”

O’Neill said that Toth is asking for a letter of credit reduction to that amount. He said that the engineer approved this. The supervisors voted to approve the letter of credit reduction.

• O’Neill talked about the Preserve at Gravel Pond Lot Consolidation. He said that Lackawanna County approved the plan to combine lot #28 and lot #29. He said that BCM Engineering had comments from the last drawing plan.

“They (BCM) were supposed to identify the 100-year floodplain on the drawing,” he said.

O’Neill said BCM provided adjacent land ownership, a surveyor’s certificate, and signatures for the property owners. He said that the owners need a variance.

• O’Neill announced that the paving project for 2020 will begin this week. He said that it will start on Simrell Road. He listed the rest of the roads planned to be paved, which are Epirus Hill, Brookview Lane, Hilltop Lane, and Maggies Road (from Hunts Court to Lockett Lane).

• O’Neill said that the splash pad at South Abington Park is still not open. A phone survey was taken. He said that there aren’t residents from South Abington Township calling about it, but there were calls from Archbald, Benton Township, Carbondale, Covington Township, Factoryville, Greentown, Hamlin and Lansdale, among others. He said that the Throop Civic Center brings kids by the busload to the splash pad. He explained that the splash pad is currently closed because kids can’t social distance. The supervisors decided to keep the splash pad closed due to COVID-19.

• The supervisors voted to hire Mollie Comstock and Margaret Stone as part-time employees.