Abington Heights graduation celebration goes to the movies

DICKSON CITY — Before the upcoming graduation at PNPC Field on Friday, July 10, Abington Heights High School graduates were featured on the big screen. They gathered at the Circle Drive-in for a safe, socially-distanced celebration of the Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 25.

After a brief rainstorm at dusk on the way into the outdoor theater, graduates and their families enjoyed an evening of fellowship, music and even a view of a double rainbow over Dickson City.

Local band Channel 65 rocked on the roof of Circle’s concession building. During the night, everybody went inside their vehicles to watch a graduation presentation on one of the big screens. The video presentation had a list of graduates as well as speeches. After an onscreen performance of the national anthem by graduates Lucy Earl and Kyler Epstein, and the school’s alma mater by graduate Zoe McGlynn, class president Harrison Fedor expressed the fact that the Class of 2020 is more than just the “class of COVID-19.”

“The past few months do not define who we are as a class,” he said. “We’re not just the ones who are quarantined. We’re the ones that changed the dress code for the better.”

Fedor credited one of his teacher’s wall poster for not being afraid of making mistakes.

“We will all face obstacles and challenges on our paths,” he said. “No matter where you travel or what you accomplish, setbacks are essential for success.”

In her salutatorian speech, graduate Amelia Fan debunked the common misconception that we only use of 10% of our brain.

“Every part of our brain works together as one,” she said. “And with each with its own individual job, they are connected together. As a result, you and I can interact with each other and the world around us constantly improving and developing new ways to live.”

Fan stated that even though she and her fellow graduates didn’t have a traditional senior year, the “kind of team she and her classmates built didn’t fade.” She shared how her classmates stayed connected by talking with each other in their backyards or having a conversation six feet apart.

“Don’t forget how much we can accomplish together,” she said. “All of us have individual talents that make us who we are.”

Faculty speaker John Zachary Monahan, who is the school’s drama society advisor, quipped that one of his biggest dreams was making it on the big screen. He said that he imagined his “big break” would be in remakes of classic movies like “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future,” or “The Karate Kid.”

“Who knew that a commencement ceremony for the graduating class of 2020 would turn out to be an even bigger event than a remake of one of those classic films? But this is where we find ourselves,” he said.

Monahan said that the commencement ceremony will go down as the most memorable in Abington Heights history. He explained that it’s not because it’s held at the Circle Drive-in nor the fact that it is during a global pandemic.

“But because it’s a ceremony that has celebrated all of you,” he said. “A class full of remarkable young adults who have demonstrated the courage, adaptability and strength to survive and thrive under any circumstances.”

Valedictorian Daniel Cummins said in his recorded speech that the pandemic may have caused many losses, like senior rec day and graduation practices, but it also gave gifts.

“Not just through the extremely generous community members who contributed to our senior gifts,” he said. “But also by giving us the opportunity to appreciate those around us.”

Cummins said that the class became more comfortable in their own thoughts and feelings and gained a better understanding of themselves.

“We gained the title of senior skip-day champions,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, we are at 61 consecutive school days outside the school building, outside of school academics.”

Cummins announced that the students helped during COVID-19 in “unconventional ways.” He acknowledged the Adopt-a-Senior program as an example.

“It’s one of the many activities I know of in which members of our class are speaking the language of kindness,” he said. “It’s a language we must continue to speak fluently and consistently. We are stronger together than we are apart.”

Principal Andrew Snyder and school board president Laura Brzuchalski presented the graduates. Superintendent Michael Mahon thanked everybody who helped organize the event. He also thanked the graduates for their spirit, generosity and kindness that were raised during the last few months. “I’ve seen you work in grocery stores and in restaurants, and volunteer your time to important causes,” he said.

Mahon recognized four graduates who will serve our country in the military: Cole Capwell, Michael Phillips, Jakob Quanbeck, and Christopher Romero. The event concluded with a turning of the tassels by Faatihah Nayeem.