CLARKS GREEN — Servant Church of the Abingtons will provide a vacation bible school this Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, for the children.

It will be all outside the church with stations, which will be under a pop-up gazebo and under a carport. It will allow social distancing. Adult leaders will wear masks but children are not required to do so. However, the children may wear a mask under their parents’ discretion.

The theme of the VBS is called “Building Faith – Brick by Brick.” It will have crafts and visuals based on Legos.

“The arts and crafts will allow children to create reminders that they are special to God, and that He has made a way for them to enjoy eternal life when they build their lives on the solid foundation of Jesus the Christ,” said Louise Cator, Servant Church’s administrative assistant.

The VBS will teach kids stories that go with the theme. One story is about a wise man who builds his house on solid rock and a foolish man who builds his house on unstable sand. Another story will be about faith while riding a boat.

“We will have energetic, fun Bible teaching with singing,” said Cator.

The VBS will also have snacks, an obstacle course and games, including a bean bag toss.

On Friday, parents will be invited to stay at the VBS with their children by rotating them from activity to activity.

Children who still want to sign up for the VBS can register at MyServantChurch.com or call 570-586-8286. There is no limit at this time.