WAVERLY — The back lawn of the Waverly Community House will have a summer concert. Performing is local band Erin Malloy and Friends. It will be the first concert since the pandemic began.

Guests are invited to bring their own refreshments and/or snacks. Folding chairs and benches will be available for seating, but guests are allowed to bring their own chairs.

This event was organized by the Comm’s special events and program director Aimee Staros and executive director Maria Wilson.

“I feel that following the proper health and safety guidelines, the summer months give us a great opportunity to use our outdoor lawn area to welcome our neighbors and local community for an evening of fun and music to enjoy — with social distance and masks in effect of course,” said Staros.

The concert will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is free, but donations are accepted at the door to support the Comm’s reopening and recovery costs. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 6.