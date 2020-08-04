Matthew’s 5K Run/Walk goes virtual

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Last summer, Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles, a fundraiser started by ten-year-old South Abington resident Matthew McDonnell, had a successful inaugural 5K run/walk at Nay Aug Park. But due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, Matthew’s family decided to have this event virtually.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., participants will run or walk in any location of their choice and will submit their time results to the website matthewshope4miracles@gmail.com. Proof of results needs to be a screenshot of a running app. Examples of the app include Garmin, Strava, MayMyRun, etc.

Scranton Running is giving participants the weekend of Aug. 14 to 16 to complete the race at any location. There will be medals for top finishers in each age category and gift cards for the overall male and female winners. Matthew’s Virtual 5K Run/Walk will raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research to find a cure.

Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles is a non-profit, which is a component under the Scranton Area Foundation. Matthew, along with his parents Patrick and Linda McDonnell, began this non-profit after Matthew battled and defeated a rare form of Wilm’s tumor four times in five years.

“I really miss seeing everyone at the race together, and I’m sad we can’t do it this year,” said Matthew.

The McDonnell’s plan to walk socially distanced in their neighborhood in South Abington Township with some of their family members, friends and committee members.

“I really want to help my two friends, who are battling cancer right now,” said Matthew. “I think this (virtual race) is a good idea because we still need to keep going and not lose hope.”

In lieu of basket raffle, there will be a September Calendar Gift Card/Cash Raffle. Tickets are being sold now through Aug. 31. Tickets can be purchased at Eagle Cleaners, Gourmet Restaurant or Sunrise Café all in Clarks Summit, or through Scranton Area Foundation at https://bit.ly/39WRons.

To register for Walk/Run, visit https://bit.ly/3ftnSXJ.