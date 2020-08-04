New pastor, new kind of worship service

NEWTON TWP. — Before his official appointment as Countryside Community Church’s pastor on July 1, Jim Hollister began working with the church’s Reopening Task Force. Together, they worked on plans to reopen the church for in-person worship.
Because of safety concerns due to COVID-19, the Church Council approved the task force’s recommendation of outdoor services. Starting on Sunday, Aug. 9, Countryside will have “Drive-in Worship” services, which will be held in the parking lot of the portico. The services will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes. It will precede the online worship service.
It will give the church members the opportunity to wave to one another from their vehicles.
Guidelines, according to the church’s Facebook page, for outdoor services include:
• Restrooms won’t be available
• Have a car’s width between vehicles when parking
• Back in spaces along the hill
• Everyone must stay in cars
• Masks must be worn if windows are down
• Turn your radio to the FM station that will be provided
• Participate in singing, readings, and prayers from your car
• Exit one way around the back/lower church level
• Drop-off container will be available or you can use online/mail-in options
A weekly video service on the church’s website will be available for anyone who prefers worshiping from home. The outdoor services will be led by Hollister.
After Countryside’s previous pastor Mark Terwilliger was reassigned to serve as pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in York, Hollister was reassigned to serve Countryside Community Church starting July 1.
Hollister has served a variety of churches, mostly what is now the Susquehanna Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He, his wife, Sondra, and their son, Peter, came to the area from Clearfield County. He was serving as the pastor at Gethsemane UMC in Morrisdale. Gethsemane’s history has much in common with Countryside: It came to be when four small rural churches merged to create one larger congregation.
A new building was constructed, and the church has a strong mission presence in their community. The church’s journey began in 1988 and broke ground in 1992. Gethsemane is roughly 20 years further along on their merger journey than Countryside.
“Of course, that’s not the odd part,” he said. “What’s odd is the changes to ‘our normal way of things’ that COVID-19 presents to us all. We’ve both gotten off to a quicker and much slower start in our first month together. Normally at this point in the process of building our new pastor-congregation relationship, there would be a lot of visitation, ‘getting to know you’ kind of things.”
Hollister was able to sit in on Countryside’s virtual meetings while still serving as pastor at Gethsemane, getting Countryside off to a fast start. Not being able to visit face to face with shut-ins, or make hospital calls, or to greet everyone at the end of worship on Sundays has made it slower.
“The first month together has been, well … odd,” he said. “But the kind and welcoming folks at Countryside have made it much easier than it might have been for me to get to know them and for them to get to know me, and we’re off to a good start as we continue to follow Jesus together.”