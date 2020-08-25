🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Borough council meeting via Zoom Aug. 19, CPA Leah Rosenkrans, partner with Murphy, Dougherty, & Co., announced the borough’s audit for 2019. She said that the purpose of the presentation was to focus on the modified accrue statements. She announced the general fund as of Dec. 31, 2019, was $282,149.

“That is a decrease of $25,871 from the year before,” she said.

Rosenkrans said that the revenues in he general fund were approximately $632,000 and expenditures were approximately $658,000. She told council members that they budgeted to decrease the fund balance by about $30,000.

“So, you are actually $4,000 ahead,” she said. “Meaning you only decreased the budget by approximately $25,000. You planned for 30 ($30,000).”

Rosenkrans announced the liquid fuels fund as of Dec. 31, 2019 was $112,720. She mentioned that it’s actually an increase of $50,000 from the year before. She said that the capital projects fund balance as of Dec. 31, 2019, was $128,367. She said it’s a decrease of $11,000 for the year.

“That was mainly due to you having to purchase the traffic light with video conferencing from the capital fund,” she said. “You only decreased it by $11,000 because you received $10,000 from the sewer fund and $10,000 from the general fund for the year.”

Rosenkrans announced the sewer fund which is as of December 1, 2019 to be $748,000. She said that it’s an increase of $72,000 from the year before. She said that total revenues were approximately $413,000 and total expenditures were $333,000. She mentioned that the borough doesn’t have any debts. “You guys do a fantastic job,” she said. “You’re in good financial condition at this point. In comparison to other municipalities, you’re just so fiscally sound. You’re still able to build up the fund in the capital fund. As I normally don’t state, you don’t have the burden of the pension that a lot of townships and boroughs have.” Rosenkrans thanked secretary Joanne Culbertson and treasurer Alan Hughes for working with her. Hughes thanked Rosenkrans and Murphy, Dougherty, & Co. for this “meticulous and conscientious review”. “It’ been a pleasure to work with them in nine years I’ve been on council,” he said.

council voted to accept the audit. In his solicitor’s report, Al Weinschenk entertained a motion to adopt a resolution that authorizes the borough to enter into a cooperation agreement with Lackawanna County. He said that the agreement indicates that the borough’s responsible for administering their funds and that they be properly spent in connection with the expenses related to the COVID-19 situation, and they release the county for any liability or obligation with the use of those funds.

Council voted to approve the resolution.

In his treasurer’s report, Hughes announced that the finance committee is recommending a donation of $1,500 to the Clarks Summit Fire Company. He also announced that council is recommending a contribution of $2,000 to the Abington Community Library. Council voted to approve both on a joint motion.

Also, Hughes announced that 2019 was the final year of the three-year contract with Murphy, Dougherty, & Co. for the audit of the books and records of Clarks Green Borough.

Hughes said that the fee for the first year is the same as the 2019 audit, which was $7,290. He mentioned that the second year will increase by $250 and the third year will increase by an additional $250. council voted to approve the engagement letter.

In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi thanked the borough engineer firm Colwell-Naegele for putting together the Clarks Green paving project bid documents. He thanked Weinschenk or the reviewing of the bids. He said that the borough received five bids, which were open publicly during the work session on Wednesday, Aug. 5. He said that the engineers are recommending to award the bid to Wayco, in which the base bid was $27,397 with four alternates: alternate one, a portion of Cook Street, $11,390.05; alternate two, a portion of Green Street, $24,430.60; alternate three, Park Avenue, $16,678; alternate four, stormwater pipe replacement on Vassar Ave and Fairview Road in the amount of $7,765. He said that the total amount of the four alternates is $87,661.65.

Council voted to award the bid to Wayco including the base bid for all four alternates. Also, Rinaldi announced that when the paving project was complete on Crest, Gordon, and Shorthill Drive, the borough requested a certain type of manhole riser. He said that Pennsylvania American Water Company was going to use adjustable casting risers.

“The borough wanted solid risers,” he said. “And as a result, Pennsylvania American (Water) acquired four of the solid risers.”

Rinaldi said Pennsylvania American Water sent the borough an invoice for the cost of four risers, which were $158 each. He said that he told Pennsylvania American Water that the borough didn’t think it was fair to pay for risers when they would have spent $118 per adjustable casting riser.

He said that he would recommend to council to reimburse the water company the difference between the solid risers and the adjustable casting risers. He said the difference is $47 per riser for a total of $188. Council voted to reimburse the difference to Pennsylvania American Water.

Also, Rinaldi said that there are three parts of the paving project of Crest, Gordon, and Shorthill Drive that still need to be complete including: cleaning the catch basins; tarring the seams between the new pavement and existing resident driveways; restoring the yards of the residents due to installing the service lines.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi said that all ten employees are now certified after taking first aid and life support training. He said that their certifications last for two years.

“The board thought it would be a good idea, based on the activities of the plant, to have the employees go through the training,” he said. Rinaldi said that one of the trainers from Lackawanna College Don Snyder, board member, was able to arrange for the courses to be given on July 28 and 30. Also, Rinaldi said that engineers Mike Bisignani and Mark Pickering from GHD were doing an annual inspection of the property.

Also, Rinaldi mentioned that ARWA voted to purchase a sewer camera from a COSTAR company named CUES. He said that ARWA is purchasing a CUES C550c system, which costs $74,810. He said that ARWA is proposing to provide camera services for three joint municipalities manned by ARWA employees. He said that the cost of the service has not been determined. He said that the camera will be available Mondays through Fridays during work hours.

“The details will be worked out in the next few weeks,” he said.

In his personnel report, councilman Keith Williams said that he worked on a holiday policy for employees. He said that if a holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then the employees would have Monday off. He said if Christmas falls on a Saturday, then eligible employees would have a paid day off on Friday and a half day on Thursday, and conversely if Christmas falls on a Sunday.

Council voted to approve the holiday policy and bring it to the existing set of personnel policies.

In old business, president Joe Barrasse announced that council received a check for trucks.

“I take great pride in the fact that we got two nice grants this year — the $30,000 and $33,000,” he said. “I don’t think they could’ve come at a better year. We’re going to have some more expenditures with the new trucks coming shortly.”

In other business, Rinaldi announced that SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) had a virtual meeting on Aug. 11. He said that Clarks Green Borough is entitled to have one more meeting with the consultants on the borough’s ordinances.

“We can have that either virtually or have them come in person,” he said.

Rinaldi said that because of COVID-19, the grant that is paying for the consultant has been extended by DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) to the end of June of next year.