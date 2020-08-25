🔊 Listen to this

David Romanowski, of Old Forge, poses with his dog and cat collars with accessories and bows. He and his wife Lori have a business called Sasha & Me Cooper Makes Three.

CLARKS SUMMIT — About twenty vendors took part in the 7th annual Abington Heights Middle School PTA Marketplace held at Ackerly Field on Sunday, Aug. 23.

That’s only a quarter amount of vendors compared to last year’s 76, but the giving spirit, especially during this uncertain time, keeps on.

The marketplace still served as a fundraiser, in which proceeds from the food and raffle tickets raised money for the middle school’s Abington Angels program. This program, run by the school’s guidance department and committee, collects money for middle school students and families in need. The students and families remain anonymous.

“Over Thanksgiving and winter break, the school provides a holiday meal and provides pantry items such as bread, cereal, and other staples to last through the winter,” said Jennifer Bachan-Breiten, vice president of the PTA and member of the Abington Angels committee. “During winter break, children will get a Christmas gift from their wish list.”

This year because of the pandemic, the school isn’t sure they will provide gifts, but are soliciting the community for donations. The marketplace also collects canned goods and gently-used clothing, which are given away during a future clothes drive.

The space for this year’s marketplace, which is Ackerly Field, was generously donated by Abington Little League.

“It’s actually really great gathering the community together and raising money,” said Mark Kalinoski, who runs the concession stand for the little league. The little league is looking to have a fall fest sometime this year.

The credit of putting the marketplace together goes to the Abington Heights Middle School PTA and Abington Angels committee.

Melissa Riviere, marketing chair of the Abington Heights PTA, did the layout and came up with the Abington Angels logo, which is angel wings.

Jen Knott, committee member and treasurer of Abington Angels, helped organize the event.

The PTA took the temperatures of the vendors. They also made sure they were socially distanced and wearing their masks.

Lake Wallenpaupack resident Shannon Smyth, owner of A Girl’s Gotta Spa!, vended her handmade cruelty-free bath and body products and aromatherapy products, such as Himalayan salt scrub, perfumes, candles, and body lotions. This is her second time vending in the school’s marketplace. Her son Gavin Nelson was there to help her.

“The whole reason we are doing it is because we are a large family and understand the cause,” said Shannon. “And to benefit the people in need.”

Shannon remembers from last year’s marketplace Old Forge residents David and Lori Romanowsky, who have a pet accessory business called Sasha & Me Cooper Makes Three. They sold dog and cat collars and bows that they made themselves. They love coming to the school’s marketplace.

“The people who run it are fabulous, and we love being here,” said Lori.

“The only thing being outside is being at the mercy of the weather,” added David.