SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Chinchilla Hose Co. will have a fundraiser during the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 29. It is called “Have a Heart for Heather.”

It’s named for friend and neighbor Heather Ross, of South Abington Township, who was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma (multicentric malignancy) in her right breast on Sept. 19, 2019. Her surgeon opted to perform a bilateral mastectomy.

Heather went through a 20-week schedule of chemotherapy followed by additional surgeries.

Heather resides in South Abington Township with her husband of 23 years, Brian, along with their son, Nico, and daughters, Kenndra and Angel.

Her treatment plan has been keeping her away from her beloved teaching job at DePaul School for Dyslexic Children for at least one year. She will not receive any pay and will need to pay her full cost of cobra insurance coverage.

To financially support Heather and her family, her friends and family have created the “Have a Heart for Heather” campaign.

Heather’s “Mom Pack,” which consists of many mothers, including Katrina Keiper, Lisa Edwards, and Diana Lombardi, in coordination with Abington Art Studio, will be hosting a painting fundraiser to help offset some of her medical bills.

They will be raffling off over 70 prizes and gift baskets from local vendors at Chinchilla Fire Hall on Aug. 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. The baskets and donations are from Abington Art Studio, Abiocco, Grace Antony & Co., Mannings, 13 Olives, and many more.

Raffle tickets cost $10 for 10 tickets or $15 for 20. The drawing will be viewed on Facebook Live, and it will begin at 7:30 p.m.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the Chinchilla Fire Hall will also have a paint pickup, where people can bring home paints, canvases, an image reference, and a link to virtual instruction for the “Have a Heart for Heather Virtual Paint Party.”

From 5 to 8 p.m., Lombardi will be in a painting instructional video on YouTube. She will teach the viewers to how to paint a sunflower.

“It’s a good timing as far as being a late summer, early fall event,” she said. “They (sunflowers) kind of bring that shine and that light to the world.”

Lombardi was going to have the paint party via Zoom at first but decided to post a video on YouTube so that people can see it anytime and can rewind the video if they need to in order to more easily follow the instructions.

“We (Mom Pack) also though if we do it that way, we’re opening for more people to participate of all ages,” she said. “Now it’s open to anybody. It’s a fun event that is accommodating to all ages.”

Since Lombardi has completed paint parties for fundraisers in the past, she thought it would be a good idea to have one for her friend Heather.

Chinchilla Hose Co. is donating the space for free for the paint pickup and raffle baskets.

“It started as an event that we didn’t think twice about,” said Lombardi. “And having gone through this pandemic up until now, I feel even stronger about how important it is for communities to get together and to really make our community stronger by that support system.”

“I am amazed and truly honored by the outpouring of love and support from my family, friends, and community members,” said Heather. “Especially in a time when many of them themselves are struggling during these uncertain times due to the COVID pandemic. I feel extremely blessed to receive everyone’s continued payers, support, and well wishes. I am Staying Strong with my Lipstick on!”

For any inquiries about the fundraiser, contact Diana Lombardi at 570-515-0527 or email abingtonartstudio206@gmail.com.