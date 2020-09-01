🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Judge Julia Munley swore in the newest member of Clarks Summit Council on Monday.

Roni Lopez took the oath of office outside the Clarks Summit Borough Building. She became the first African American councilwoman in Clarks Summit. She is also part Hispanic.

At age 26, she is also the youngest councilperson in Lackawanna County.

“I’m honored to be appointed as councilwoman,” she said. “I’m excited to collaborate with my fellow council members.”

The oath of office was attended by council members including president Gerrie Carey, councilman Bob Shiels, and Mayor Herman Johnson. Roni’s mother Lisa Lopez also came to see her daughter being sworn into office.

“I’m very proud of her accomplishments, especially being the first African/Hispanic member of the board as well as the first Hispanic (councilperson) in the county,” she said of her daughter. Roni’s brother Ron Thomas, who was appointed as junior councilman on July 1, also came to the swearing-in ceremony. He is glad to serve on Clarks Summit Council.

“It’s a good opportunity to get into politics at a young age,” he said.

“I look forward to bridge the gap with the millennial generation,” Roni said.