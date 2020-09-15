CLARKS SUMMIT — Equines for Freedom would normally have a golf tournament, a wine festival, and a claybird shoot during the summer, but these events were canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the non-profit organization came up with another fundraiser to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Equines for Freedom will have their first gun raffle, which will be held on the campus of Marley’s Mission located on 2150 Port Royal Road.

Food, games, and drawings will take place at the pavilion.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with an open house at the Equines for Freedom Arena. The therapists will give a tour around the arena and will talk about equine therapy.

At 3 p.m., the festivities will begin. Food will be provided by Penalty Box BBQ from Tunkhannock. It will be buffet style. There will also be multiple games of chance, basket raffles and a drawing for either a pallet of beer or $1,000.

The pallet of beer raffle is normally raffled at the wine festival.

Guns will be supplied through Croasdale Sporting Goods located in Nicholson. Guns will include Tikka 6.5 Creedmoor synthetic stock, Remington 1911 45 stainless Steel with wood grips, Sig Sauer P938 9mm sub compact, Mossberg Revier 243 Walnut Stock, Winchester model 70 6.5 Creedmoor walnut stock, Winchester 30-06 Camo & Bronze W/Scope, Black powder inline CVA muzzleloader W/Scope 50cal, Black Powder navy colt Revolver 45cal, Beretta APX combat 9mm, Tristar over/under shotgun 12ga`Mossberg Shotgun pumo 3.5 magnum 12 ga BronzeMossberg 300 win mag walnut stock W/scopeMossberg Patriot 308 laminated stock, Mossberg Patriot 270 Walnut stock, and Savage Axis 2 synthetic stock W/scope 22-250. The grand prize will be a Weatherby 300 mag Walnut stock.

The gun raffle was organized by co-chairs Brenda Goodrich, her husband Michael, and a committee of volunteers.

“We were trying to come up with another fundraiser we could do that didn’t involve huge crowds but we could still make money on it,” said Brenda, who is a board member of Equines for Freedom.

Brenda has many veterans in her family.

Her husband Michael is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. Her father was in the U.S. National Guard, and her father-in-law was in the U.S. Air Force. One of her cousins, who was in the National Guard returning from the Middle East, was suffering from PTSD. Equines for Freedom treats former and active military personnel who are experiencing PTSD. The therapy combines a licensed mental health professional, an equine specialist, and a therapy horse to create a research-based treatment.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person. They are available at Eagle Cleaners, Croasdale Sporting Goods, Facebook, equinesforfreedom.org, or call 570-565-2483. All proceeds go to Equines for Freedom Horse Assisted PTSD Treatment for Veterans and First Responders.