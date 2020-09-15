SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors meeting Sept. 14, township manager David O’Neill gave the supervisors a draft resolution to let Delaware River Basin Commission know that they are not in favor of additional trucks for the route of new Fortress Energy delivering liquefied natural gas through South Abington Township.

He said that Diana Dakey, member of Protect Northern PA, sent the resolution.

“She (Dakey) approached Clarks Summit last month,” he said. “She has been down the county (Lackawanna), and the county talked with her. Clarks Summit actually approved the resolution.”

O’Neill said that solicitor Bill Jones reviewed the resolution and plans to tweak it. He said that once Jones tweaks the resolution, the supervisors will go on record next month opposing the route.

In other business, O’Neill said that the Shoppes at Abington performed an extension agreement. He said that Jones is working on it every day. Jones said that the supervisors need a breakdown of traffic control.

“It’s approximately $225,900,” he said. “So, the engineer wants to see the breakdown of what’s on there.”

Jones said that the engineer had a couple of comments on the revised plan, which included minor changes. O’Neill added that there were building plans for a new Sheetz. He said that once there is final approval on the land development of the whole property, then the construction company will start coming in for one permit at a time.

“When they discharged the former demolition company, the new company seems to be out there working and getting it charged up,” he said.

In other business, O’Neill mentioned that he received a letter saying that the liquid fuels fund estimates $40,000 less for the year 2021.

“That’s based on everybody staying home,” he said. “The fuel’s not being used.”

O’Neill also said that the lower income tax lowered $25,000.

“It is a lot but not as bad as it could’ve been,” he said. “But we’re still working on those numbers.”

In other business, O’Neill discussed the Edella Road Sewer Project, which stretched 1,900 feet from Venard Road to White Birch Road. He said that the sewer line needs to be repaired in areas. He mentioned that the supervisors applied for grant money for two straight years but didn’t obtain any.

“We do have sufficient funds available to go and do the work ourselves,” he said. “And that would be a good portion of the work needed out there. Perhaps by doing the portion next year, we may be able to get better grades for grant money to do the future project above that.”

“And help the budget,” supervisor Giles Stanton added.

O’Neill suggested to get approval to have the engineers start applying for permits from PennDot since it’s a state road. He said they can start with the inlet on the corner of Edella Road at Venard Road.

In other business, O’Neill said that the South Abington Police Department’s minimal municipal obligation is $509,216 for uniformed officers and $109,034 for non-uniformed officers. In other business, the supervisors voted to hire part-time employee Stephanie Mueller.