WAVERLY – A new art exhibit is displayed on the walls of the Waverly Comm’s Small Works Gallery.

It features geometric abstractions with layers of color and texture. It is called “Shelter in Place: New Works by Ron Rumford.”

During an art reception on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, Rumford, who is a director of Dolan-Maxwell in Philadelphia, explained that he create these artworks while he was home during the spring and summer of 2020 — the red phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My studio is always a refuge,” said Rumford. “And the space and place where my mind lets go of the outside world to wander and play.”

Rumford created three of his artworks on display before the pandemic. In May 2019, he completed “Mirror Lake,” a drypoint, linocut, and collagraph with chine-collé. He restricted himself in only using black and white. Eight or nine months later, he used more color to create “Excuse or Explain.” For his artwork called “Excellent Spirits,” Rumford used bright colors against a blue base. He used a printing of the blue ink remaining on the plate left from Excellent Spirits to make his artwork called “Surmise and Surprise.” His artwork “About Alice,” which is named after his grandmother, required more color with close tones. The base of it is yellow, Alice’s favorite color.

Rumford’s friends remarked with surprise on the “buoyant color” of his newest works “Confusion of Pleasure” and “Stimulating Companions.” They questioned his purpose of so much color if it was to counter the sadness of COVID restrictions.

“Their comments made me think of my first painting professor, the excellent Harry Soviak,” said Rumford. “He encouraged our class to consider the potential of art to lift spirits. He cited several public works located near our college, all large bronzes that he felt were best described as heavy. He pointed out that life can feel quite heavy at times. Why not work toward lightening up? For these days when shadows loom over our world, I could not agree more.”

Rumford was born in Fort Meade, Md. He received his Bachelor of Fines Arts from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He also studied at the Tyler School of Art in Rome, Italy. His work has been exhibited all over the U.S. and in Europe for more than 27 years. He has been featured in numerous publications, including five times in the Philadelphia Inquirer. He works also appear in more than 50 collections such as Boston Public Library, Cleveland Museum of Art, and Four Seasons in Palo Alto, CA. Shelter in Place: New Works by Ron Rumford will remain on display at the Waverly Comm until Oct. 22.

“I have a long relationship with the Comm, and they do wonderful programs,” said Rumford. “I love this gallery very much.”