Khloe Borden, 9, of Middleton, N.Y., goes through the bridge of the Low Ropes Grove at Roba’s.

Bob Ryan, of Dallas, goes down the Rocky Mountain slide with his grandson, Samuel Cluff, 3, of Catlett, Va.

NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — With their first weekend of Friday, Sept. 18, to Sunday, Sept. 20, both Roba’s Family Farms and Lakeland Orchard & Cidery are now open to the public.

Visitors can enjoy the colors of fall, like the yellow sunflowers and orange pumpkins.

There is another important color this fall — green — as in the green phase. Both locations are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of the visitors. They have hand sanitizers and extra sinks for hand washing. They space the tables and benches appropriately.

Roba’s Family Farm has a corn maze in honor of the front line workers who help people during the pandemic. It is called the Stronger Together Maze. Last year, Roba’s added an obstacle course called Low Ropes Grove. The farm has many continuing attractions such as the pumpkin bounce called the Jumbo Jumper, Rock Mountain Slides, tug-of-war, the Farm Animal Center, and Grandpa’s Cannons, where people shoot apples at targets shaped like pumpkins, ghosts, Bigfoot and a damaged car.

There are also activities like gem mining and wagon riding.

Roba’s has entertainment such as Hillbilly Pig Races and a dog performance show called Marvelous Mutts. There is a stage show every weekend with local performers.

Damian the Magician has been performing there for 10 years now. Joseph LaRosa, who is also a local magician, is set to perform a couple times there as well. People can also enjoy Roba’s Family Farm during nighttime with campfires and party tents. They can bring their own food to the campfire if they want.

Roba’s attracts both locals and out-of-towners alike.

Sam Borden, who is from Middleton, N.Y., brought his wife and daughters to Roba’s on Saturday, Sept. 18. He heard about this place from his in-laws.

“I’ll definitely come back here,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff to do.”

Seven-year-old Lucy Kendzor and 3-year-old younger brother Stanley, both from Pittston, were also there with their mother. They each picked out a little pumpkin to take home.

“I love it,” Lucy said about Roba’s. “It’s good.”

Roba’s Family Farm is owned by married couple John and Sue Roba. It is managed by Rhonda Healey.

“It’s amazing,” said Healey. “People can come here and make memories with their families and their friends.”

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Scott Township also has new ways for fall fun.

New this year, there is a Halloween Light Show. Colorful lights are shaped like many Halloween decorations including a haunted house, a headless horseman, and glaring eyes hung from the orchard’s trees.

The light show loops through the orchard’s Christmas tree farm, passing through sunflowers and zinnias, which they started to grow last year.

The lights were installed about a month ago but were started on as early as February or March. It was originally supposed to be a walk-through but with the restrictions of COVID-19, owners Jeff and Jennifer Roba, son and daughter of John and Sue, decided to make it into a drive-through, where drivers have to stay in their vehicles while passing through the lights.

Also new this year, the orchard is growing cosmos and flowering kale, which should be fully grown by mid-October.

The orchard also offers Pick-Your-Own-Produce. Visitors have the option of either picking apples or produce or both. Produce includes potatoes, sweet corn, eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes.

The size of the cider bar has also been expanded.

Added last year, the orchard currently has an axe-throwing venue called Lakeland Lumberjaxe, which features eight lanes of axe-throwing at targets. It allowed six people in each lane. Fees include $10 for 10 minutes, $18 for 20 minutes, and $25 for 30 minutes.

Also from last year, a new food stand called The Burger Shop was added. There is now a stage, where live music is performed on weekends, Labor Day, and Columbus Day. Lakeland Orchard & Cidery is also following CDC guidelines.

“Hopefully it turns out to be a good year,” said Jennifer. “So far, it has been going well, and everyone’s receptive to all the restrictions we’re under at the moment, but everyone seems to enjoy themselves.”