CLARKS SUMMIT — Fall is in bloom at Greystone Gardens Garden Center & Gift Shop.

Its ornamental grasses blend with the background scenery of the changing leaves.

People can come and see the fully-grown plants and flowers during this season. The garden center had a display table of unusual late bloomers. They include many kinds of perennials. Tall and dwarf varieties of asters range in color from white, pink, blue, and purple. Monkshood, also a perennial, grows spires of blue and purple during the beginning of autumn.

Perennials also include hardy mums and tall and lower varieties of sedum. The fall flowering varieties of sedum are pink.

The garden center has many kinds of shrubs that change color. The hydrangea grow in the garden outside Greystone’s restaurant, The New Cafe, which serves contemporary Mediterranean food. There are also trees that grow flowers such as the heptacodium (aka seven-son flower), which is covered in white flowers. Sugar maple trees and Japanese maples grow near the ornamental grasses. The ever-blooming roses are back now that the weather became cooler. They started to grow in the spring but stopped during the heat of summer.

The gift shop sells the most gardening tools, such as rakes and shovels, during autumn.

“It’s the best time of the year to work in the garden because the temperature is cooler,” said Paul Epsom, owner of Greystone Gardens. “It’s not like spring which can be very wet and very damp and unpleasant. Summer can be too hot. Fall is one of the real nice times to work outside.”

Lawn ornaments and containers for fall planting are also currently for sale at the gift shop.

For 27 years now, Epsom has been the host for WNEP’s Home & Backyard, in which he gives advice on gardening. Starting since age 4, he has been gardening for 60 years.

“I love it,” he said about gardening. “Everything’s the same at people’s houses but a garden can be really different. I think people this year, because of COVID, sitting outside a bit more, have learned to appreciate having more time to work outside and enjoying it rather than seeing it as a chore.”