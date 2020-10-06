🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — Pumpkins are popular again this month at Creekside Gardens.

In lieu of the annual Pumpkin House, which displayed these big, orange fruits with carved designs, people can see them whole and uncut in a new display. It’s the first-ever Pumpkin Walk, held at the garden’s front lawn.

Hundreds of locally-grown pumpkins and gourds have been painted while thousands of little ones are arranged into random-style mosaics.

“It’s a whole new use of creativity,” said Sherri Kukuchka, who owns Creekside Gardens with her husband, Kevin.

There are Halloween displays around the pumpkin walk. Giant spiders lurk around the little waterfall. There is also a bubbling stone fountain with a pond of pumpkins surrounding it. The pumpkins displayed under the Butterfly House stays true to the Oct. 31 holiday.

Some of them have jack-o-lantern faces painted on them. Others have Halloween-themed jokes written by marker on them. The Candy Kitchen, which was sponsored and installed by Ace Robbins Inc., has little pumpkins decorated as candy apples and cupcakes. Speaking of food, there are picnic tables in the middle of the walk. Creekside Gardens encourages visitors to bring a lunch and use their tables. Another way people can enjoy the pumpkin walk is by an I-Spy Scavenger Hunt. Kids have to find thirteen pumpkins painted as cats including the popular rainbow cat and the Jasper cat, named for the Kukuchkas’ black feline who freely wanders around Creekside Gardens. If the kids have trouble finding a pumpkin, the staff members give clues to their location.

“Even the adults enjoy the scavenger hunt,” said Sherri. “It makes them look at everything close.”

The pumpkin walk began this past weekend on Friday, Oct. 2.

“It’s wonderful,” said Michelle Haviland, of Carbondale, who came with her 7-month-old daughter, Gabrielle, on Saturday. “It’s fun for the whole family.”

Visitors are encouraged to wear a costume while visiting Creekside Gardens. Clarks Summit resident Abby Hudock came dressed as a witch.

“It’s really cool,” she said about the pumpkin walk. “It’s great to have something to look forward to during this time.”

Sherri and Kevin were inspired by images of gardens, mostly ones in Europe, with colorful varieties of pumpkins and gourds arranged in fall displays. They received help from families and staff members with setting up the pumpkin walk. Team members Darian and Natalie helped with the brainstorming ideas of deciding where to place the pumpkins and gourds. They also helped with the painting of the pumpkins.

The Kukuchka’s received help from Kevin’s parents, Tom and June Kukuchka, and Sherri’s mother, Karen Anderson.

“It’s fantastic,” Karen said about the walk. “It’s just great and so colorful. I like being part of helping it come to life.”

The pumpkin walk will continue from Wednesday to Sunday until Nov. 1. Tickets are online for $9 per person. There is no charge for ages 3 and under. There are limited tickets at the door.