Lukah, a beagle owned by Robyn Armbruster, of Merritt Island, Fla., looks up at Mother Lou Divis.

GLENBURN – The Church of the Epiphany hosted a Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Mother Lou Divis, lead pastor, blessed many dogs, mostly ones who have been rescued.

Factoryville resident Brenda Spagenberg brought her German shepherd named Potter. She found him on the internet when he was being kept at Char-Wills Rescue in New Ringgold. He was originally taken off the street in Memphis, Tenn.

Brenda’s niece, Robyn Armbruster, who lives in Merritt Island, Fla., showed up with her 8-year-old beagle, Lukah.

“It was wonderful,” she said about the pet blessing.

Robyn adopted Lukah from SouthEast Beagle Rescue located in Tampa, Fla. She adopted her a week before she was going to be killed.

Ken Kostelnik and his wife, Beth, both of Dalton, brought their greyhounds Garrett and Story for them to be blessed. The greyhounds are both retired racers and are currently therapy dogs. They have been working in many nursing homes in the area, including Allied Services and Abington Manor.

“Story has been my balance dog since 2015,” said Beth. “But because she’s ten years old, I thought she might be getting ready to retire so we got this guy (Garrett) to train him. It turns out Story’s not really interested in retiring yet.”

The tradition of the pet blessing is recognized in the beginning of October in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for talking with animals.

Last year, the church held the Blessing of the Animals at the trail head of the Trolley Trail. This year, it was held under one of the newly constructed pavilions near the parking lot. The church has two pavilions — one with a BBQ pit and the other with picnic tables. Divis said that the idea for pavilions came about 40 years ago. Construction began on Monday, Aug. 17. There are currently four picnic tables but four more will soon be built.