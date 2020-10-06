RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting Monday, Diana Dakey, member of Protect Northern PA, told the supervisors that New Fortress Energy of Bradford County is in the process of transporting large amounts of liquefied natural gas by rail or tanker truck. She said the rail cars will go through their community as well as several other communities.

“We’re trying to get the word out to local communities about the risks that they have,” she said.

Dakey mentioned that liquefied natural gas is more flammable than oil. She said that it’s been prohibited to move by rail for decades. She said that New Fortress Energy was able to obtain a special permit from DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) in order to move it by rail. She said that a group of investors from New York is trying to make money out of exporting liquefied natural gas.

“The subsidiary of theirs is building a port on the Delaware River,” she said. Dakey asked the supervisors to form a resolution asking the Delaware River Basin Commission to disapprove the staple Dock 2.

“Clarks Summit Council did so,” she said. “Scranton City Council did so. Other municipalities looked into this and have taken this action.”

Dakey gave solicitor Edmund Scacchitti a copy of the resolution. Ransom Township resident Elizabeth Thompson spoke in support of Dakey.

“It’s infuriating that the DEP should permit transport like this without giving any input consideration to all the communities,” she said.

Thompson said that the rail infrastructure in Ransom is a little decrepit. She said the liquefied natural gas is a very dangerous substance and burns easily.

“I encourage you guys to make that resolution and try to force the state government to give us more consideration,” she said.

In his fire report, Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company Jeff LaCoe announced an upcoming wiener sale, which will be on Election Day, Nov. 3. He said that it will be pre-sale only.

In his staff report, chairman Dennis Macheska announced that the recycling for September totaled 5.7 tons. He said that this month’s recycling date will be Oct. 23.

In other business:

• The planning commission meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

• The swing sets and mulch in Ransom Park are complete.

• A fall clean-up will be on Friday, Oct. 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 a.m. to noon.

• The supervisors voted to appoint Pat Myers as temporary secretary.

• The next regular township meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Ransom Township Municipal Building.