Happy fall Everyone!

All of us at the Dalton Community Library hope this month is off to a good start.

We have some exciting news to share! We are happy to announce that this month we will hold a Fall Book Sale. It will be on Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9 a.m.

Unlike past book sales, we will not be able to have our bake sale. We will surely miss our goodies, but being able to still hold our book sale is our pleasure.

The Fall Book Sale will be set up outside on the library’s front porch. There are both steps and ramp accesses, which will make visiting convenient for everyone.

Bags of books will be prepackaged for this sale, making it easy to grab and go. The friendly faces and community support is always a priority, so please stop by. Every penny benefits the Dalton Community Library and its future endeavors.

Story Time has taken on a new look this fall, also. Families have been gathering at our local park for Story Time and it has put many smiles on the children’s faces. We listen to stories and share some laughs while visiting together each week.

Being able to hold Story Time outside has been a wonderful experience. The spectacular fall weather has made gathering for Story Time easy each week.

At this time, the following hours for the Dalton Community Library service window are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, the library is open for browsing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please wear a mask upon entering the library on Saturdays and practice social distancing.

To use our service window, the phone number is 570-563-2014. The library is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Best wishes for a wonderful and healthy October to all!

Jennifer Familetti is a program coordinator at Dalton Community Library.