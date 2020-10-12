🔊 Listen to this

For the 17th year, Fall Film Fest returns to the Dietrich Theater on Oct. 16 through 29, with 13 films in 14 days.

Ronnie Harvey, our film booker, explained that he purposely chose films that will allow us the escape we need in these challenging times.

“I chose the ones that are guaranteed to entertain us in special ways, and it was easy this year, because there are so many good ones out there,” he said.

I saw all the previews on Preview Day and I have to agree. I will mark my calendar for as many as I can, starting with the very first one on opening day, Friday, Oct. 16 at 7p.m. — the acclaimed film “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

Without our traditional Opening Night Gala, due to restrictions of COVID-19, I will order out my favorite meal from one of our hometown restaurants and share it with my sister and brother-in-law, and enjoy it at home with enough time to make it to the theater showing at 7 p.m. Make up your own scenario. Celebrate the fact that our Fall Film Fest has returned.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” bears little resemblance to a Masterpiece Theater version. The multi-ethnic casting, including Dev Patel as David, and the sunny depiction of story make for a truly modern interpretation of the Dickens classic. Even the costumes are playful. I am going to this one with an open mind, ready to be entertained and amused.

For another take on a classic, I want to see “Martin Eden,” based on the very American Jack London novel, now set in Italy, directed by an Italian director, Pietro Marcello. It is an Italian take on the aspiration of young Martin to become a writer. Both of these movies will make us bend our minds and look at things a little differently. A good thing!

Eleven more Fall Film Festival movies await us, so check them out at www.dietrichtheater.com or pick up a brochure at the theater. Another film event is coming up Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Yes. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” a free showing with free popcorn and soda as well. Because we have now graduated to 20% capacity, we still have free tickets available.

This is a Science on Screen event with a presentation by our closest chocolatier in Montrose. You will even receive a free chocolate bar. Fun for the whole family! Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3 to reserve your free tickets.

On Nov. 4 comes another special free movie opportunity. At 1 and 7 p.m., the family of Aaron Pote, in loving memory, sponsors the free showing of “The Trouble with Harry.” Enjoy this 1955 Alfred Hitchcock mystery/comedy on the big screen. Reserve your tickets now.

Just in time for the holidays, our wonderful Toni Hockman is offering a Snowflake Earrings Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. She will teach the art of making beaded snowflake earrings. All materials are included for a cost of $20, all proceeds to benefit the Dietrich. Class size is limited to 6, so call the Dietrich at the number above to register. Thank you, Toni, for your gift of time and talent to the Dietrich.

We thank all of you for coming to our classes, to our art exhibits and our movies. Even though we are at 20% capacity we are continuing to be a place where you can learn new things, keep your body healthy, and, above all, be entertained.

Thank you to the many who teach our classes and those who help sponsor and support our events. You all inspire us to be the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater that you count on, especially now.