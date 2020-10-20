🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Dalton resident Brittany Faux was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of bile duct cancer called intrahapatic cholangiocarcinoma on June 1. The community is raising funds for her treatment with an upcoming event, which will be held at Nay Aug Park on Sunday, Oct. 25. It is called “Party in the Park: A Benefit for Brittany Faux!”

Local pizzerias have generously donated pizza to be sold at the event. They include DaVinci’s, Fratelli’s, Sacco’s, Scranton Pizzeria, and Dominos. There will be other foods such as hot dogs, nachos, sloppy joes, popcorn, cotton candy, and treats from a bake sale.

The event will have a silent auction featuring high roller prizes including a bourbon basket, a guitar, and a weekend getaway to Mount Airy Casino & Resort. T-shirts will also be sold. Live music will be performed by 7800 Degrees Fahrenheit, a Bon Jovi tribute band.

Local businesses and families have given so far to help make the fundraiser happen.

“We have put a lot of time and effort into making this benefit a HUGE success,” said Jamie Wilcox, who is a fellow registered nurse at Geisinger Community Medical Center’s emergency department. “We want to alleviate as much financial burden from Brittany and her family as possible, while surrounding her with love and support.”

After receiving her first chemotherapy treatment at her hospital’s cancer clinic on June 15, she was able to undergo genetic testing, in which a gene mutation was found. She was recently informed that her body’s neutrophil (cells allowing the body to fight bacteria) count is very low. She was advised to stay home for improvement on her count and undergo her next scan. Based on her previous scan, her primary tumor decreased by 17%. She will continue two more cycles of her current treatment and undergo another scan before discussing changing treatment options.

Most recently of all, Brittany learned she may be a candidate for liver-directed therapy at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia where the chemo would be injected directly into her primary tumor. Brittany resides in Dalton with her wife, Danielle, and son Trenton.

“I have become the patient and now I am in for the fight of my life,” Brittany wrote in a letter. “This has also given me the opportunity to see things from the perspective of the patients that I have been caring for and empathize with them. I am staying positive that I will come out of this stronger and that this experience will make me a better person, and nurse, both in and out of the hospital — but I need the community’s help to do that.”

People can send monetary donations via PayPal to BenefitForBritt@gmail.com or by mail to Jamie Wilcox, 17 Rose Ave., Plains, PA 18705 (make checks payable to Brittany Faux).