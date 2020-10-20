🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Heights Civic League, who has done many fundraisers over the years, created another idea for a fundraiser with a drive-through pasta and meatball dinner.

It will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Chinchilla Hose Company donated the use of its facility for it to be a drive-through event.

Seven local restaurants (Armetta’s, Basilico’s, Caravia, Dino & Francesco’s in Clarks Summit, Glenburn Grill, Rosario’s, and Terry’s Diner) will donate the pasta. Seven members of the civic league will cook the sauce and meatballs and bake cookies. The meat for the meatballs will be provided by Trovato’s Meat Market. The dinner will also have salads donated by Olive Garden and Schiff’s; dinner rolls by Texas Roadhouse in Dickson City; butter donated by McDonald’s in Clarks Summit; and food containers and cutlery by Danny’s in Dickson City.

Lucchi Winery, located in Scranton, will sell wines at the dinner. The winery participated in the civic league’s annual Cheers to Spring Wine Festival.

The pasta dinner will help the Abington Heights Civic League continue its mission to donate $20,000 each year to many organizations and children/families in need. Club president Gretchen Mackie and 2nd vice president Bernadette Menendez met for lunch to discuss ways to promote local restaurants and have a drive-through event. They also wanted to bring the public to attention of what the civic league does.

“We are all a very giving group,” said Menendez. “Myself, cooking is a passion and making people happy with a great meal. This is our first time, and we hope it will bring people out to pick up a Sunday dinner and sit around the dinner table with friends and family.”