Winter is coming and we all know the season can be dark, cold and long, and it could be especially even worse now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of heating our homes and businesses climbs each year, and electricity is many times not affordable.

Thankfully in Pennsylvania we have a program for heating assistance called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that helps families pay their heating bills in the form of cash grants.

The 2020-21 LIHEAP program will open Nov. 2 and run to April 2020.

The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to the utility company/fuel provider to be credited on a customer’s bill. The grants can range from $200 to $1,000 based on household income, size and fuel type.

You can apply for benefits online using COMPASS, the online tool for residents to apply for health and human services programs and manage benefit information.

The LIHEAP assistance page, where you can apply online, can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services webpage at www.dhs.pa.gov.

You can also download a paper application, print it, fill it out and return it to Lackawanna County Assistance Office, 100 Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After your application is reviewed, you will receive written notice explaining your eligibility and the amount of assistance you will receive. Please allow 30 days for a response.

To be eligible, you must meet income guidelines, you do not need to be on public assistance, you don’t need to have unpaid heating bills and you can rent or own your home.

Households may also qualify for crisis grants through the LIHEAP crisis program. Emergency situations include broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced, lack of fuel, a main heating source not working or has completely shut off, the danger of having utility service terminated(you’ve received a notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days).

No matter what kind of heating system you have in your house, you can save money and increase your comfort by properly maintaining and upgrading your equipment.

Here are some other tips to save money on heating bills this winter:

• Set your programmable thermostat as low as is comfortable in the winter and lower the setpoint when you are sleeping or away from home.

• Clean or replace filters on furnaces once a month or as recommended.

• Clean warm-air registers, baseboard heaters, and radiators as needed; make sure they are not blocked by furniture, carpeting or drapes.

• Eliminate trapped air from hot-water radiators once or twice a season; if unsure about how to perform this task, contact a professional.

• Place heat-resistant radiator reflectors between exterior walls and the radiators.

• Turn off kitchen, bath and other exhaust fans within 20 minutes after you are done cooking or bathing; when replacing exhaust fans, consider installing high-efficiency, low-noise models.

• During winter, keep the draperies and shades on your south-facing windows open during the day to allow the sunlight to enter your home and closed at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at (570) 342-4348.

State Representative Marty Flynn serves the 113th Legislative District which consists of the city of Scranton, South Abington, and the borough of Clarks Green.