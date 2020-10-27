🔊 Listen to this

I saw the Fall Film Festival movie Booksellers twice.

Why twice?

During COVID quarantine I saw it on my computer screen when the theater was closed. A lover of books and reading, I loved to see the stories of the collectors and owners of the many bookstores in New York City, bookstores that now only exist in our memories. I downloaded the movie when it was the only way to see movies offered by the Dietrich Theater.

I just saw it again on the big screen at the Dietrich and I was struck by the contrast of my two viewing experiences. My small screen experience at home, although cozy and comfortable in my own home was better than not seeing it at all, but I missed so much that I picked up on the big screen: the overcrowded shelves in the tiny quarters of the shops, the quirky owners and their total dedication and love of collecting rare books, the resident felines that inhabited these nooks and crannies and so much more.

At home, trying to concentrate on my small screen, my dog realized I could let her out on demand, let her in on demand, and she could change her mind and demand to go out again. Furthermore, my telephone reminded me of my next dental cleaning appointment, the next item I needed to purchase online, and the candidate I must support. Two months later when I saw the same movie on the Dietrich big screen, I had no interruptions and I could see so many more details: the expressions of the antiquarian book owners, their gentle and loving handling of their precious and rare books, and I could even make out the titles and conditions of their prized books. The point of my story is that the theater experience is so much richer than the home viewing experience. Don’t you agree?

Erica tells me that the Science on Screen showings of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with presentations from Chocolates by Leopold were entertaining and delicious!

“We learned about the art and science of making chocolates, even how chocolate covered candies are made, and then we even were given a chocolate bar to sample.” Coming up on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m., is another free Science on Screen event featuring the movie “Bombshell: the Hedy Lamarr Story,” followed by a STEM panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Marnie Hiester Idec with Dr. Heidi Manning, Dean of Arts and Sciences at Misericordia University; Dr. Linda Auker, marine ecologist and Assistant Professor of Biology at Misericordia University; and Paula Eckert, P & G Mehoopany Plant Employee and Labor Relations Leader.

The movie tells the story of “the most beautiful woman in the world” who invented a wireless form of communication called “frequency hopping” that would help create a secret radio system used in World War II, a precursor to Bluetooth and more. This free event, including free popcorn and soda, should be of special interest to all who want to encourage young women and men alike to go into fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Call 570-836-1022, ext. 3. Space is limited due to social distancing and masks are required. All Science on Screen events are an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

I have another encouraging story to tell you, a story about another volunteer, another helper at the Dietrich. Sean Morrison, Keystone Community Services art student, asked if he could help Steve Colley in the Sheldon Art Studio. He would like to help and find out more about teaching art classes. Steve accepted the offer immediately and is already appreciating Sean’s ability to make order out of clutter, starting out by organizing the many tools and media that are so essential in any art studio. Thank you, Sean, for being one of the many volunteers at the Dietrich who see a need and find a way to fill it.

At this beautiful time of the autumn, come to the Dietrich to fully experience the beauty and depth that movies on the big screen can provide. Come to the Dietrich to be entertained but also to learn about all kinds of things, old crafts and the latest innovations. Our mission is to entertain and educate and enlighten, even in these challenging times. Be safe. Be healthy. Keep learning.