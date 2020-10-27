CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Borough Council meeting via Zoom Oct. 21, Ken McGraw, in his mayor’s report, mentioned there was land surveying on the old Hawk Oil property, which is on the corner of Abington Road and Grove Street. Solicitor Al Weinschenk explained that the property was sold last week by a company for $40,000.

“It’s now in other ownership,” he said.

Weinschenk mentioned there’s a mortgage on record that’s about $200,000. He said there might be demolition and hopefully a new building. He explained that the property has an inchoate lien.

“My guess is that the owner of the property may have approached the borough for some type of resolution, be it forgiveness or partial forgiveness,” he said. “I think they (purchaser) just went ahead with the purchase to get it closed.”

President Joe Barrasse asked Weinschenk to explain why council didn’t have a specific lien on the building. Weinschenk explained that council was planning to negotiate with a purchaser some sort of resolution of the about due. He said that if council filed a formal lien against the property, then the title company would’ve had to make sure the lien was satisfied in closing by payment in full. “The reason behind the not doing it was hopefully to facilitate a transfer of that property, which has now occurred,” he said.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns said that he encourages people who don’t want trick-or-treaters to turn off their lights on Halloween night.

“If the families see a home with no lights on, we’re asking not to approach the house,” he said.

Yarns also mentioned that the police department will have body cameras probably in December or January. He said that the police department hired a company called Lexipol, who will manage the policies of the police officers. He said that the officers will receive training on the policies.

“The policies will be monitored by the Pennsylvania attorneys, who are going to update or change it periodically,” he said. Yarns said the officers will be tested on the policies. He said that police department will work with an online training site called Police One Academy. He said that there are 1,500 courses and 800 of them are recognized by the state of Pennsylvania.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “I think it’s going to really improve our department.”

In his solicitor’s report, Weinschenk said that the target date for adopting a new zoning ordinance is March 17. He said that council needs to go through the ordinance and maybe request a meeting with the county and the advisors.

“I personally, and I think George (zoning officer George Parker) has also, have questions as to how much we can notify the ordinance with respect to the uses permitted in Clarks Green, such as livestock and things like that, may be objectionable and whether or not those can be modified or removed from our ordinance,” he said.

Weinschenk suggested to adopt a resolution that amends the municipal participation for the November council meeting. He also said that if council won’t raise taxes in 2021, then council can enact a new millage by resolution, which will be needed to be adopted by Dec. 31, 2020.

In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi asked council to entertain a motion to approve payment for the striping on the intersection of Abington Road and Grove Street. “If you recall, this was one item that can not be in the Green Light Go program,” he said. Rinaldi mentioned that the engineering firm Colwell-Naegele Associates (CNA) contacted different firms and received a proposal from D’Angelo Contracting Services, which did the striping. He said that he was in a Zoom meeting with them, and the engineers to see the difference between the invoice and the proposal that D’Angelo Contracting Services submitted. He said the reason for the difference is that CNA tweaked what had to be complete to satisfy PennDot.

“As a result, the amount is almost exactly the same as the proposal was,” he said. “It’s just that what was done was a little different.”

Rinaldi made a motion to authorize payment to D’Angelo Contracting Services, LLC in the amount of $7,284.60. council voted to approve the payment. Also, Rinaldi said that the DPW (Department of Public Works) had the new pickup truck outfitted and has a plow. He said that the dump truck is currently being outfitted at Powell’s. In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi said that the board passed the 2021 budget for ARWA.

“It contains no increase in the amounts charged with the three municipalities,” he said. Rinaldi said there was a slight decrease again for the fourth year in a row. He also mentioned that the flow meters will be relocated in either November 3 or 4. “The only thing that ARWA’s waiting for is for our engineers to pick a site from its current location, which is on Maple (Ave.)”, he said.

Rinaldi also said that ARWA updated their website www.abingtonwastewater.org. In his treasury report, treasurer Alan Hughes said the general fund checking account is down $23,000. He said that council transferred the money market account into that account so it’s actually down $58,000. He said the capital fund is up $84,000 for the year, which he plans to pay for a second truck. He mentioned that the sewer fund checking account is up $64,000 for the year but also contains the $35,000 money market so it’s up $29,000. He also said the state funds account is $49,000.

In other business, council voted to authorize a renewal for the maintenance of the clock on Abington Road in the amount of $567.