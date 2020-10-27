🔊 Listen to this

Fleetville husband and wife Brink Powell and John McNulty have a common bond — their love of Halloween.

In fact, their wedding reception, which was held at the Lake Winola Cottages Association Pavilion on Oct. 31, had a horror-movie theme, with Brink dressed as the ill-fated second wife of Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, while her groom was in a Freddy Krueger getup. Five years later, they still celebrate the fright-filled holiday together for the entire month of October.

Brink and John were originally going to celebrate their 5th anniversary by inviting wedding guests back to the Lake Winola pavilion for another big Halloween party. But because of the pandemic, they realized that wasn’t an option anymore.

They do something different every year for their anniversary but generally they get dinner, exchange gifts, and watch the final Halloween movie of the year.

“Our anniversary celebrations themselves are pretty low-key,” said Brink. “One tradition we observe is giving each other the traditional anniversary presents so this year, we will each be receiving something made out of wood.”

Brink and John would likely have a big celebration when Halloween falls on a Saturday again, which will be their 12th anniversary in 2026. For the past five Halloweens, they have been decorating their house starting on Oct. 1. On the night before Halloween, a small gathering of friends visits them, and they carve pumpkins, eat pumpkin seeds, and play games. During each night in October, they take turns choosing a scary movie to watch.

“Our main hobby is watching movies and TV shows,” said Brink. “We’re living in an age of seriously awesome entertainment, and I think we’ve opened each other up to viewing experiences we wouldn’t have otherwise had.”

John has gotten Brink into horror movies, which she has never seen many of before dating him. Brink helped John broaden his horizons with historical dramas.

“This actually had led to many inside jokes and references that pepper our everyday conversations with each other,” said Brink.

Another thing Brink and John have in common is that they perform community theater, which is where they’ve actually met. They have both last performed in To Kill a Mockingbird with Actor’s Circle at the Providence Playhouse. They have also performed in two short films together for a local film competition.

“It’s really nice to be with someone who understands theater,” said Brink. “I can bounce ideas off of him and get advice on issues I may be having with shows at school.”

That school is Lackawanna Trail Jr. Sr. High School, where Brink was hired for the extracurricular position of Dramatics Director in the summer of 2017. She has also been the Secretary of Special Education for the district since July of 2014.

“I feel really lucky to be in both positions as I attended Lackawanna Trail K-12 and was a member of the drama club while in high school,” she said.

John is an inside sales representative for a local company. This past year, he was the dialect coach for Lackawanna Trail’s production of You Can’t Take It With You, which has two characters that speak with Russian accents.

Although they both decided to not have any children, Brink and John are raising two cats – a set of brothers they found outside Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre.

“We do have two of the cutest cats ever,” said John. “Their names are Igor and Iago, and they’re almost two (years old).”

Early on in their relationship, the future best man told Brink that she and John are “eerily similar.”

“While we obviously are two different people, I think our core values and view of the world sync up really well, while our differences complement each other and make us a good team,” said Brink. “In the last five years, we’ve been through the purchase of a house, the devastating loss of our first cat to cancer, several surgeries and injuries, and most recently, a global pandemic. During our ceremony, one thing we promised to ‘ease your pain and suffering, and share in your laughter and joy.’ That’s definitely what we’ve been doing for the past five years and will continue to do until death, or zombies, will we part.”

“It feels great after five years to be with someone who can see me right after I wake up with the most embarrassing and horrific pillow head and still loves me anyway,” added John.